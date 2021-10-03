Menu
Bonnie Williams
Williams, Bonnie J.

MOUNT HOREB – Bonnie J. Williams, age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Mount Horeb, the daughter of Donald and Signe (Punswick) Mickelson.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Michael (Jenny) and Amy; and brother, Allan (Michele). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her parents.

A funeral service will be held at NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 639 S. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Burial will be held at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
639 S. Eighth St, Mount Horeb, WI
Oct
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
639 S. Eighth St, Mount Horeb, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your mother, Michael and Amy, and your mother-in-law, Jenny. Sending our love.
Allan, Michele & Mark Mickelson
October 3, 2021
