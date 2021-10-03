Williams, Bonnie J.

MOUNT HOREB – Bonnie J. Williams, age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Mount Horeb, the daughter of Donald and Signe (Punswick) Mickelson.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Michael (Jenny) and Amy; and brother, Allan (Michele). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her parents.

A funeral service will be held at NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 639 S. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Burial will be held at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

