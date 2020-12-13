Menu
Bonnie Ziemann
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI

Ziemann, Bonnie

MADISON - On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Bonnie Ziemann, a loving mother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 71.

Bonnie was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Madison, Wis., to Ruscal (Bud) and Phyllis Martin. She graduated from MATC and practiced as a Registered Nurse for years, and eventually held various positions in the retail space. She raised two sons, Adam and Matt.

Bonnie cared deeply for people of all walks of life, and was always ready to give her time, money, and advocacy to help a friend or stranger in need. Simply put, it brought her joy and purpose to help others.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Bud; mother, Phyllis; brother, Jim; and son, Adam. She is survived by her sister, Kaye; brother, Jerry; son, Matt (Ally); granddaughters, Riley and Maisie; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

No in-person services are planned at this time, due to COVID. To continue Bonnie's spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers or donations, please consider making a charitable donation in her name to your charity of choice.

Please share your memories of Bonnie by posting Tributes at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
