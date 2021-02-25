Menu
Boyd Parker
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Parker, Boyd R.

DEFOREST – Major (Ret) Boyd R. Parker, U.S. Army, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the presence of his loving family.

Born in Macon, Ga., in 1951, Boyd graduated from Lanier High School in Macon in 1969 and followed his dreams of a military career to the University of Georgia on an ROTC scholarship. He graduated from the UGA in 1973 and was immediately commissioned into the U.S. Army.

Boyd married the love of his life, Joanne Causey, on Friday the 13th of August 1971, because he thought that would bring them luck. Boyd's service to his country took them to California, Virginia, Germany and Maryland before he retired from active military service in 1985. While stationed in California, Boyd and Joanne were joined in their adventures with the birth of their three sons, Tommy, Joe and Adam.

After retiring from military service, Boyd and his family returned to Georgia for a short time before relocating to DeForest, Wis., because of his work with Time, Inc in 1989. After retiring from Time, Inc in 2002, Boyd remained busy as a substitute teacher for the DeForest School District, where he also worked a multitude of Norski sporting events, most notably becoming the "Voice of Norski Soccer." His retirement allowed him to become the #1 fan of his two grandchildren and spend time outdoors. Boyd instilled a love of finding history and adventure in his surroundings. His life was marked with service that will be honored by the professions of his children, in whom he took great pride.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Tommy, Adam, and Joe (Jen); his grandsons, Rhett and Wyatt; his brothers, Tim and Ben Parker; his sister, Jenny Parker; along with many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family would like to thank the kind and caring people at Agrace, especially Sierra and Amy, and the many family and friends that sent cards with thoughts, love and jokes over the last few months. He was blessed in so many ways and now can rest in peace knowing that he lived a life of love and purpose. Boyd loved his family, his country, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to DeForest Area Needs Network (DANN, P.O. Box 196, DeForest, WI 53532) or a charity of your choice.

A private family service will be held.

To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250



Published by Madison.com on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sad to hear of Boyd's passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I enjoyed getting to know Boyd when he came to sub at the middle school. He always had a smile and gentle demeanor. Blessings to you all.
Tami Salzmann
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
Glenn and I are sorry to hear of Boyd's passing. What a wonderful person. He always brightened everyone's day and touched so many people in such a positive way. We will all miss him very much. Thinking about all of you, sending love, hugs and prayers. Barb Schmidtke and Glenn Wolfe
Barbara J Schmidtke
March 1, 2021
We've known Boyd and Joanne since their early Army days as part of D 4 3 at Ft Ord, CA in 1973. There weren't too many real Georgia Bulldogs in CA at the time so Boyd had his work cut out for him. What a great job Boyd and Joanne did at their first Army assignment. Joanne was pretty up tight until she found Donna with an Archie Bunker for President shirt; they became great friends while Boyd excelled with the trainees. In the ensuing couple years, they made time to have Tommy, Adam and Joe....we were there for all three of them.....what a great Bulldog family. When it was time to leave Ft Ord, both families coincidentally moved to Wuerzberg, Germany, living only 1 building away in the 3rd Infantry Division. Boyd was in the 3rd Supply and Transport Battalion, bringing that same Bulldog work ethic, vim and vigor to the job as he did at Ft Ord. As the boys started growing up, our family had the opportunity to baby sit the boys, or they watched us. We met up again visiting the Parkers in Maryland and watched the boys grow to become thriving adults, and the apples of their proud dad's Bulldog eyes. Boyd sometimes didn't get much of a chance to talk about the boys, but certainly seconded everything Joanne said. What a great pair of parents the two of them were. And then, on to Wisconsin, where our daughters family lived only 30 miles away. We visited Boyd and Joanne at home and at sporting events in Deforest over the past couple decades and saw or heard about everything the Parker clan was doing. Once again, Boyd didn't get much of a chance to fill us in, but usually agreed with his newly found Wisconsin and well established Georgia drawl. Most recently, we heard about Tommy, helicopters, fires and his outdoor adventures; Adam, in Chicago, then Nursing School, Minneapolis and the VA; and Joe and Jen, Rhett and Wyatt and how close they were to Boyd and Joanne......and story after story about the local schools, sports and Rhett and Wyatt. In short, Boyd was an exceptional husband, dad, Army officer and friend and we'll miss him greatly.....Donna and Pat
Donna and Pat Carroll
Friend
February 26, 2021
Boyd will always be a great memory for the Jacobs Family, Derby and Riley remeber him subbing in the District and of course the way he announced Riley' s name at soccer. Thinking of you all
Jen, Derby and Riley Jacobs
February 24, 2021
Joanne and boys, our love, prayers and thoughts are with you. The memories you have will sustain you for the rest of your lives. I know how your hearts hurt right now but think of the kind, gentle soul Boyd was and carry on that legacy that way he will be with each of you. Joanne a piece of pie and a shake of the leg. I still probably didn't get it right. My love to you.
Peg Reinert
Friend
February 24, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the Parker family. Boyd, it was so evident of your love of teaching, children, and family! It was a pleasure to work with you. Your sweet, positive spirit will be so missed.
Deb Shepherd-Wundrow
Friend
February 24, 2021
Boyd was such an amazing, generous person. He will be sadly missed in many ways. Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family during this difficult time.
Dawn Burgess
Friend
February 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. It hurts me very much to see how much he enjoyed life and have to suffer. I will remember all the good times at DeForest whether it was track, cross country, football, basketball or seeing him bring Joanne lunch at the voting poll. Take care and be safe.
Keith Manke
Friend
February 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the Parker family. Was such a pleasure to enjoy Boyd while I was a part of the DeForest community.
Kim Christian
Coworker
February 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results