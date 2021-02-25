Parker, Boyd R.

DEFOREST – Major (Ret) Boyd R. Parker, U.S. Army, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the presence of his loving family.

Born in Macon, Ga., in 1951, Boyd graduated from Lanier High School in Macon in 1969 and followed his dreams of a military career to the University of Georgia on an ROTC scholarship. He graduated from the UGA in 1973 and was immediately commissioned into the U.S. Army.

Boyd married the love of his life, Joanne Causey, on Friday the 13th of August 1971, because he thought that would bring them luck. Boyd's service to his country took them to California, Virginia, Germany and Maryland before he retired from active military service in 1985. While stationed in California, Boyd and Joanne were joined in their adventures with the birth of their three sons, Tommy, Joe and Adam.

After retiring from military service, Boyd and his family returned to Georgia for a short time before relocating to DeForest, Wis., because of his work with Time, Inc in 1989. After retiring from Time, Inc in 2002, Boyd remained busy as a substitute teacher for the DeForest School District, where he also worked a multitude of Norski sporting events, most notably becoming the "Voice of Norski Soccer." His retirement allowed him to become the #1 fan of his two grandchildren and spend time outdoors. Boyd instilled a love of finding history and adventure in his surroundings. His life was marked with service that will be honored by the professions of his children, in whom he took great pride.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Tommy, Adam, and Joe (Jen); his grandsons, Rhett and Wyatt; his brothers, Tim and Ben Parker; his sister, Jenny Parker; along with many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family would like to thank the kind and caring people at Agrace, especially Sierra and Amy, and the many family and friends that sent cards with thoughts, love and jokes over the last few months. He was blessed in so many ways and now can rest in peace knowing that he lived a life of love and purpose. Boyd loved his family, his country, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to DeForest Area Needs Network (DANN, P.O. Box 196, DeForest, WI 53532) or a charity of your choice.

A private family service will be held.

