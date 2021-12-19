Menu
Brad Robinson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Robinson, Brad G.

MADISON - Brad G. Robinson, age 67, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. He was born Jan. 21, 1954, in Tucson, Ariz.

Brad joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1971. He met the love of his life at the age of 10, and they were married for 48 years.

Brad was a foster parent to 17 teenaged boys. He retired from the VA in 2009. He also served on the board of supervisors for the Town of Westport for 19 years.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents, a baby sister, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two brothers, Gregory (Sandy) and Geoffrey; sister, Mary Robbins; three sisters-in-law, Marie (Norman) Showers, Cheri (Ted) Veith, and Heidi (Peter) Bausch; brother-in-law, David Hall; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Brad also leaves behind his beloved cat, Olivia, and dog, Bella.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E Washington Ave., Madison, WI. A service is to follow at 11 a.m.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
