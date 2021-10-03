Liddle, Bradway Allen Jr.

OREGON - Brad Liddle, age 82, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 28, 1939, in Elkhorn, Wis., to Bradway A. Liddle. Sr. and Charlotte Sturtevant Liddle. Brad grew up in Delavan, Wis. HIs father was chief of the Delavan Fire Department, and Brad began firefighting when he was 16. He continued as a volunteer firefighter through his college years during vacations.

He attended the University of Wisconsin, majoring in accounting, where he met a lifelong dear friend, Jon Lindwall, who preceded Brad in death in December 2020. Brad attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, earning his JD in 1964. During his law school career, Brad was a member of Law Review and was elected to the Order of the Coif. He was admitted to practice law in 1964 and then clerked for two years for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Horace Wilkie.

In 1966, Brad started law practice with the law firm of Boardman, Suhr, Curry & Field, now Boardman & Clark, becoming a partner in 1969. He loved practicing law and being a litigator. He was with the Boardman firm until his retirement, after more than 48 years. He and the late Henry Field became great friends and colleagues. Brad had great respect for Henry and valued his friendship.

Brad and Cynthia Gregg Liddle wed in 1963 and moved to the Village of Oregon. They had two children, Stacy and Brady. Brad enjoyed community activities such as youth sports and other activities. He loved his children dearly and spent much quality time with them. Stacy "Bud" and Brady "Gummer" have wonderful memories of all the fun adventures and remember him as sea of calm, a civil war buff and an avid fan of the Badgers, Bears and Yankees.

A subsequent marriage between Brad and Janice Jardine followed in 1992, ending in her death in 2001. Brad's stepchildren from that marriage are Dan, Jennifer, John and Jill.

In October 2002, Brad and Suzanne Williams Liddle married, with many family members and friends in attendance. They had been colleagues and friends for many years before their marriage. Brad and Suzanne were fortunate to share a happy life filled with travel and good times with family and friends.

Brad's grandchildren, Kayla and Brandon Liddle, were an important part of his life. He loved attending their sporting and other events, as well as participating in many other activities with them. They will miss him dearly.

Brad had many friends and was very social. He enjoyed being with friends and family and loved a good laugh and a good time. He was a bit of a character and frequently gave nicknames to his favorite people. His was a life well-lived. During the past year, he greatly enjoyed visits at home and later at Agrace HospiceCare from family, former colleagues and friends, and his sense of humor was still present almost to the end. Thank you to all of you for those precious visits.

Brad is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his children, Stacy (Bob Cowley) Liddle and Brady (Tammy) Liddle; and grandchildren, Kayla Liddle and Brandon Liddle. He is also survived by stepsons, Dan (Julie Matthews) Goff, Steven Goff and Brian (Gabriela Cerghedean) Goff; and step-grandchildren, Carson Goff (Chris) Siebert and Alexander Goff. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Max. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brad and Charlotte Liddle; his younger brother, Lon; as well as many relatives and friends.

In accord with Brad's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Instead, a visitation/celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care of Brad. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, The Oakwood Foundation or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

