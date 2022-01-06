Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brandon Drone
1985 - 2022
BORN
1985
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Sauk Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St
Sauk City, WI

Drone, Brandon Michael

SAUK CITY - Brandon Michael Drone, age 36, of Sauk City, Wis., passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.

Brandon was born May 24, 1985. He was raised in Roxbury, Wis., and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 2004. Brandon went on to graduate from Western Wisconsin Technical College with a degree in refrigeration, air conditioning and heating service technician in 2005. Throughout his career he worked as an HVAC technician and 10 years as an arborist. Brandon was an active, lifelong member of the Catholic Church.

Brandon loved spending time with family and friends, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. Brandon touched many lives with his heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Brandon was an organ and tissue donor, and his final act of kindness was to give the gift of life to others.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Patrick and Jacalyn Drone; sister and brothers, Jennifer (Steve) Hamley, Heath (Bonnie) Drone, and Lee Drone; and nieces and nephew, Sarah and Norah Hamley, Allison, Katelyn, and Kellon Drone.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Mary Drone and Ralph Meixelsperger.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 7 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME in Sauk City, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at ST. NORBERT'S CHURCH in Roxbury, Wis.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
251 Water St, Sauk City, WI
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. NORBERT'S CHURCH
Roxbury, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hooverson Funeral Home - Sauk City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of this news Pat & Jackie. Unfortunately Lauri and i were not able to attend the services, but we are praying for you and know that your memories will help comfort you forever. Condolences to all of you Mike and Lauri Meixelsperger
Mike Meixelsperger
Family
January 11, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I lost my younger brother when he was 36 years old unexpectedly. Know Heath Drone from off road riding. Dan Fargen and family
Dan Fargen
Other
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers and sympathy for you and your family. We haven't seen each other for many years but I remember you both fondly. Don and I lost our David when he was 19 so I do understand the pain. Please know you are in my prayers.
Janet Linscheid
Work
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results