Drone, Brandon Michael

SAUK CITY - Brandon Michael Drone, age 36, of Sauk City, Wis., passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.

Brandon was born May 24, 1985. He was raised in Roxbury, Wis., and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 2004. Brandon went on to graduate from Western Wisconsin Technical College with a degree in refrigeration, air conditioning and heating service technician in 2005. Throughout his career he worked as an HVAC technician and 10 years as an arborist. Brandon was an active, lifelong member of the Catholic Church.

Brandon loved spending time with family and friends, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. Brandon touched many lives with his heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Brandon was an organ and tissue donor, and his final act of kindness was to give the gift of life to others.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Patrick and Jacalyn Drone; sister and brothers, Jennifer (Steve) Hamley, Heath (Bonnie) Drone, and Lee Drone; and nieces and nephew, Sarah and Norah Hamley, Allison, Katelyn, and Kellon Drone.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Mary Drone and Ralph Meixelsperger.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 7 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME in Sauk City, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at ST. NORBERT'S CHURCH in Roxbury, Wis.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com