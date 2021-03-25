Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brandyn Richardson
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021

Richardson, Brandyn

RIDGEWAY - We are saddened to announce that Brandyn Richardson passed away unexpectedly at his home in Ridgeway, Wis., on March 20, 2021. Brandyn was born in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 27, 1977, to Sharon and Doral Richardson. In 2004 he married Angela Richardson, and they have two daughters, Aiyana and Ember. Brandyn was a devoted husband and father. He was known for helping out friends and strangers alike without question. Brandyn was a great support to his mother, helping with yardwork, snow or anything needed.

He is survived by his wife, Angela; his children, Aiyana and Ember; his mother, Sharon; his brothers, Rich, Ross and Sean; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Doral Richardson Sr.

A celebration of life will be held in early April, details will be shared with family and friends. Condolences can be sent directly to the family.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Dear Sharon. So sorry to hear of the loss of one of your sons. I sent a card but I sent it to Barneveld. I don't think you will get it. You would remember me from the library and from St. Ignatius Church. I don't know where you live now but I have fond memories of you and your children's visits to the Mt. Horeb Public Library and was impressed that your 4 sons loved reading. Fondly and with sorrow. Dorothy Handrick
Dorothy Handrick
April 11, 2021
I could count on Brandyn completely - just to talk to or for help in any way.
Sharon Richardson
March 25, 2021
Angela Richardson
March 25, 2021
Angela Richardson
March 25, 2021
adding pictures
Angela Richardson
March 25, 2021
Adding some photos
Linda Richardson
March 25, 2021
Linda Richardson
March 25, 2021
Linda Richardson
March 25, 2021
Some old photos to add
Linda Richardson
March 25, 2021
Brandyn was a great husband, father, and friend. He will be sorely missed.
Angela
March 25, 2021
Linda Richardson
March 25, 2021
Linda Richardson
March 25, 2021
Will be missed by his family and friends.
Linda Richardson
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results