Richardson, Brandyn

RIDGEWAY - We are saddened to announce that Brandyn Richardson passed away unexpectedly at his home in Ridgeway, Wis., on March 20, 2021. Brandyn was born in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 27, 1977, to Sharon and Doral Richardson. In 2004 he married Angela Richardson, and they have two daughters, Aiyana and Ember. Brandyn was a devoted husband and father. He was known for helping out friends and strangers alike without question. Brandyn was a great support to his mother, helping with yardwork, snow or anything needed.

He is survived by his wife, Angela; his children, Aiyana and Ember; his mother, Sharon; his brothers, Rich, Ross and Sean; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Doral Richardson Sr.

A celebration of life will be held in early April, details will be shared with family and friends. Condolences can be sent directly to the family.