STOUGHTON - Brenda A. Rindt, age 71, of Stoughton, died peacefully at home with family at her side on Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021. She was born Brenda Ann Gunderson, June 9, 1949, to Benjamin and Anna (Tofte) Gunderson, in Stoughton, the first of their four children.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce; sons, Briton (Molly) Rindt, Ryan Rindt and Chad (Rhea) Rindt; grandchildren, Noah, Connor, Lydia, Maxwell, Jackson and Elena Rindt; sister, Kristie (Douglas) Graf; brothers, Benjamin (fiancée, Diana Eifert) Gunderson and Kevin (Kathie) Gunderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. In honor of Brenda's passion and loyalty to her Wisconsin Badgers, the family is encouraging all attendees to dress in appropriate Wisconsin Badgers attire.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Kristie (sister) and Melissa (niece) for their care, kindness, and endless sacrifice and dedication in comforting Brenda. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

