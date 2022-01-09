Busch, Brian C.

MINERAL POINT - Brian C. Busch, age 43, of Mineral Point, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, responding to an emergency fire call.

He was born in Dodgeville on Sept. 4, 1978, the son of Mark and Elaine (Flanagan) Busch. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1997. He joined the Mineral Point Fire Department at age 18. After high school, Brian worked for Bruce Geissbuhler Construction, learning many skills and making lifelong friends. After building for many years, he then made a very different career choice, and joined Ahlgrimm Explosives as a blaster, where he was employed ever since. He loved working with the whole Ahlgrimm's crew, and they became like a family.

He met Laura Rodger, and they fell in love. Brian won her heart in many ways, but some of the sweetest were when he'd sneak over and scrape her windshield clean early in the morning so she could drive to school and leave flowers under the windshield wiper blades. They were married in October 2002, and they were looking forward to celebrating their 20th anniversary this fall.

Brian was a captain with the Mineral Point Fire Department and taught fire safety each year to the elementary students in Mineral Point. He loved being a firefighter and his fellow firefighters. It was truly like having another whole family. He also enjoyed taking the kids there and showing them around. One of their favorite things was making and eating "special fire house popcorn."

He was a member of the building and grounds committee at Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church in Mineral Point, where he and Laura taught CCD together. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his children participate in activities they enjoyed.

Brian was always helpful, both within our family and across our whole neighborhood and community. He could be counted on to drop everything if someone was in need. Brian's sense of humor has provided us all with comfort and laughter, and we will miss that terribly. He was a loving, funny, wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We are all heartbroken for the times that we won't share in the future. Brian's faith and love of family isn't something that can be taken away by death, and we will continue to draw comfort in that and share it here on Earth.

Brian is survived by his wife, Laura; his children, Jackson, Annabelle, and Eleanor, at home; his parents, Mark and Elaine; a brother, Andy of Mineral Point; and sisters, Amy of Dane and Melissa of Madison. He is further survived by his parents-in-law, Bill and Mary Rodger of Westfield (or Mayberry as Brian liked to call it); sisters- and brothers-in-law, Karen and Charley Manley and nephews, Will and Tony of Westfield, and Jeff and Jenn Rodger and nephews, John and Andy of Westfield; along with many other relatives and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Cecil Flanagan, Arnie and Marie Busch; his aunt, Kaye Walsh; a cousin, Matthew Busch; and four infant children who were never able to be held in our earthly arms but who are certainly being held by their dad in Heaven now.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Father David Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. all at church. The family is requesting anyone in attendance to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. The Mass will be livestreamed through the Congregation of St Mary-St Paul Facebook page.

Gorgen Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com