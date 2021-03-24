Harrison, Brian E.

MADISON - Brian E. Harrison, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born on April 17, 1960, in Madison, the son of Evan Harrison and Myrtle (Leffler) Keith.

Brian and Carol Sabroff Harrison were married on Sept. 24, 1983, in Madison. He worked as a bindery operator at Kramer Printing for over 20 years.

Brian was a talented drummer, starting in childhood with the Drum & Bugle Corps and continued on with many great local bands. His other passions were old cars (his favorite was his '57 Chevy), NASCAR and the Packers. Brian enjoyed working in his garage and in his yard, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, which to him were one in the same. He had a remarkable love for his wife and daughters. Brian had a heart of gold and welcomed everyone with open arms, always known for his warm hugs and his love of snuggles.

Brian is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, April Harrison and Alexis (Travis) Thering; five grandchildren, Trevor Palmer, Kaylynne Palmer, Treyson Thering, Tiana Thering and Brooklynn Palmer; two sisters, Patti (Leo) Larsen and Laurie Harrison; brother, Randy (Judy) Harrison; lifelong friends, Greg Scalissi, Joe Powell and Don Schmitz; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Janine Hauptli and Shirley Keith; and brother-in-law, Butch Sabroff.

A private family service will be held. A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

