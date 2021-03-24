Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Harrison, Brian E.

MADISON - Brian E. Harrison, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born on April 17, 1960, in Madison, the son of Evan Harrison and Myrtle (Leffler) Keith.

Brian and Carol Sabroff Harrison were married on Sept. 24, 1983, in Madison. He worked as a bindery operator at Kramer Printing for over 20 years.

Brian was a talented drummer, starting in childhood with the Drum & Bugle Corps and continued on with many great local bands. His other passions were old cars (his favorite was his '57 Chevy), NASCAR and the Packers. Brian enjoyed working in his garage and in his yard, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, which to him were one in the same. He had a remarkable love for his wife and daughters. Brian had a heart of gold and welcomed everyone with open arms, always known for his warm hugs and his love of snuggles.

Brian is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, April Harrison and Alexis (Travis) Thering; five grandchildren, Trevor Palmer, Kaylynne Palmer, Treyson Thering, Tiana Thering and Brooklynn Palmer; two sisters, Patti (Leo) Larsen and Laurie Harrison; brother, Randy (Judy) Harrison; lifelong friends, Greg Scalissi, Joe Powell and Don Schmitz; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Janine Hauptli and Shirley Keith; and brother-in-law, Butch Sabroff.

A private family service will be held. A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I wish That I had got to know Brian much more than I did. Everything I have heard from others was mostly about his kindness to others . Too young to leave us . I have been friends with the family through the years but unfortunately not as much as I would have liked . My mother considered Jackie as a best friend throughout much of her life . I know this loss will be an endless sadness to all those that knew Brian , my heart goes out to you all that would surely say ,to know him would be to love him . Blessings to you all from myself Jim Vincent and Jean Wilcox ,Jeanne malagold and Robert Vincent His spirit is with his savior and that is the good news to remember , along with all the wonderful memories of Brian throughout his life with us .
Jim Vincent
Friend
March 26, 2021
Heartfelt condolences, love and prayers to Brian's family. He was a brother to me when I was young. His loving mother was my second mom. I have so many wonderful and fun memories when we were young. God Bless You Love Jeanne
Jeanne (Vincent) Farino-Malagold
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results