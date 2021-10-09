Menu
Brian Mack
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Goldfinch Funeral Home - Beach Chapel
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC

Mack, Brian Edward

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. - Mr. Brian Edward Mack, born Aug. 17, 1960, age 61, passed away in Pawleys Island, SC. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, shortly after relocating to the area with his wife, Teresa, to live out their retirement dreams.

Brian was a jack of all trades, a "Mr. Fix It", and a small engine wiz. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his dad, son Andy and many friends. He loved fishing with his grandkids, hunting, traveling throughout the country, and spending the winter months in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with his wife, Teresa. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and loved the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father, grandfather and friend. He had a quick wit and was always cracking jokes. If you were in the same room with him, you were bound to laugh before long. He loved to debate and there wasn't a topic you could bring up that he couldn't talk about.

Brian received a certificate in small engine repair from Madison Area Technical College. In 1982, he earned an Associate degree in Police Science, where he went on to graduate from the Police Academy. Throughout his career he proudly served the city of Whitewater, the Village of Mount Horeb, the Village of Shorewood Hills, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Lynn Mack; His parents, Donald Melchior and Carol Marie (Blum) Mack; His children, Andrew Donald (Mari) Mack, Alison Marie Mack, Kirsten Lynn (Ben) Ace, Sarah Chantal (Seth) Sutton, Cody Samuel (Dalani) Salem; four siblings, Kevin John Mack, Teresa Lynn ("TJ") Mack (Pat Shannon), Carla Jean (Kraig) Walter, Donna Mack Twining (Michael Smith); his eight grandchildren, Aleah, Jackson, Hudson, Caden, Benson, Kyler, Mason and Brooklynn whom he absolutely adored; nephews, Charlie (Miranda), Kyle, Nolan, Brett; niece, Katie; and the mother of his children, Sally Jo Spaeni.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Elenora (Breunig) Mack, Edward and Dolores (Schroeder) Blum; and nephew, Spencer Twining.

There will be a private graveside service. All family and friends are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life at the Dorf Haus (8931 County Hwy Y, Sauk City, Wis. 53583) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. There will be a second Celebration of Life at Sangalli's Italian Steakhouse (2217 Court St. Pekin, Ill.554) on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. for those friends and family who are unable to attend in Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Korean War Veterans Association, Inc. in memory of Brian https://kwva.us/ Brian's father is a Korean War Veteran, so Brian was very partial to this cause.

Please leave online condolences at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Dorf Haus
8931 County Hwy Y, Sauk City, WI
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sangalli's Italian Steakhouse
2217 Court St, Pekin, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Goldfinch Funeral Home - Beach Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I was shocked to learn of Brian´s passing. I worked with Brian at Whitewater Police Dept. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Another of our Brothers taken too soon. So sad.
Thomas and Julie Rutledge
January 29, 2022
The Mack family is a wonderful example of love and service. Donna is a dear friend and her love of her family is always evident. I keep each of you in my heart as you heal and I pray for your comfort.
Joan Mestelle (Breunig)
Friend
October 17, 2021
Such sad news. I have very fond memories of Brian from the early 1970´s when we lived a couple houses away from the Macks on County Hwy Y in Sauk. Brian and I spent many hours together playing nerf basketball and Stratomatic football and what not (sometimes letting Kevin join us, sometimes not). He and I had recently re-connected through facebook, sharing opinions about life, our country and the current culture. My heartfelt condolences to the family.
Todd Sorenson (Suwanee, GA)
Friend
October 15, 2021
I knew Brian from working with him as officers in the Madison area. He was a good cop and even better person. In recent years we would get together with other friends in the Myrtle Beach area each spring. Missed this past spring due to COVID but had plans for get together in Feb 2022. My heartfelt sympathies to Teresa and the rest of the family. Brian will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest In Peace, Brother. See you on the other side.
Chris Thomsen
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results