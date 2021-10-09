Mack, Brian Edward

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. - Mr. Brian Edward Mack, born Aug. 17, 1960, age 61, passed away in Pawleys Island, SC. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, shortly after relocating to the area with his wife, Teresa, to live out their retirement dreams.

Brian was a jack of all trades, a "Mr. Fix It", and a small engine wiz. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his dad, son Andy and many friends. He loved fishing with his grandkids, hunting, traveling throughout the country, and spending the winter months in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with his wife, Teresa. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and loved the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father, grandfather and friend. He had a quick wit and was always cracking jokes. If you were in the same room with him, you were bound to laugh before long. He loved to debate and there wasn't a topic you could bring up that he couldn't talk about.

Brian received a certificate in small engine repair from Madison Area Technical College. In 1982, he earned an Associate degree in Police Science, where he went on to graduate from the Police Academy. Throughout his career he proudly served the city of Whitewater, the Village of Mount Horeb, the Village of Shorewood Hills, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Lynn Mack; His parents, Donald Melchior and Carol Marie (Blum) Mack; His children, Andrew Donald (Mari) Mack, Alison Marie Mack, Kirsten Lynn (Ben) Ace, Sarah Chantal (Seth) Sutton, Cody Samuel (Dalani) Salem; four siblings, Kevin John Mack, Teresa Lynn ("TJ") Mack (Pat Shannon), Carla Jean (Kraig) Walter, Donna Mack Twining (Michael Smith); his eight grandchildren, Aleah, Jackson, Hudson, Caden, Benson, Kyler, Mason and Brooklynn whom he absolutely adored; nephews, Charlie (Miranda), Kyle, Nolan, Brett; niece, Katie; and the mother of his children, Sally Jo Spaeni.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Elenora (Breunig) Mack, Edward and Dolores (Schroeder) Blum; and nephew, Spencer Twining.

There will be a private graveside service. All family and friends are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life at the Dorf Haus (8931 County Hwy Y, Sauk City, Wis. 53583) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. There will be a second Celebration of Life at Sangalli's Italian Steakhouse (2217 Court St. Pekin, Ill.554) on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. for those friends and family who are unable to attend in Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Korean War Veterans Association, Inc. in memory of Brian https://kwva.us/ Brian's father is a Korean War Veteran, so Brian was very partial to this cause.

Please leave online condolences at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

oldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.