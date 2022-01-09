Menu
Bronwyn Noble
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Noble, Bronwyn P.

MADISON - Bronwyn P. Noble, née Penny Logan Foster, known in the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) as Bronwyn ferch Gwyn ap Rhys, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born May 29, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Robert and Evelyn Foster. Bronwyn graduated from Rich East High School in Park Forest, Ill., attended the University of Illinois and also the University of Wisconsin. She married Richard A. Noble in 1978 in Chicago.

Bronwyn worked as a legal secretary at several law firms and as a secretary at a land use planning firm. She was active in the SCA in areas including heraldry and calligraphy and illumination. She was awarded two peerages and was appointed to administrative offices at the local, regional and kingdom levels.

Bronwyn is survived by her husband, Richard A. Noble; sister, Carol (Tom) Whitman; sister-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Reutter; six nieces; one nephew; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
