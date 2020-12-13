Harris, Bruce R.

TOWN OF WESTPORT/WAUNAKEE – Bruce R. Harris, age 78, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, one day before his 79th birthday, with his wife by his side, after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer's/Dementia. Bruce was a wonderful loving and caring husband and father and always had a helping hand, with his smile and sense of humor, to whomever needed it.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1941, in Black River Falls, Wis., to Edwin and Lena (Terrell) Harris. Bruce graduated from Lincoln High School, Alma Center, Wis., in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 – 1962. After his service he came to Madison and worked for the Department of Revenue, where he met the love of his life, Betty Cummings, and they were married on Jan. 4, 1964.

He worked for Madison Gas and Electric from 1964 – 1990 and Marshall Erdman from 1991 – 2003. Bruce was a man that couldn't stay retired. He worked many part-time jobs. He enjoyed horseshoes and coaching tug of war. Bruce loved to travel and enjoyed making stops at the casino with Betty. His favorite saying was, "It's Just A Ride."

Bruce is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty; daughter, Debbie (Mike) West of DeForest; sister, Muriel Manthe; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Gail Cummings and Kathleen and Jim Hudson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rolland; sister, Sharon Timpe; and brothers-in-law, Cliff Manthe, Werner Timpe and Raymond Cummings.

All the pain and suffering is over. All the restless tossing has passed. You are now at peace forever. Safely at home in heaven with the angels at last. Our love will again be reunited among the angels.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice and Dr. David Ringdahl for the wonderful care and their compassion for Bruce and family during his end of life.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg, UW Carbone Cancer Center or Alzheimer's Association.

