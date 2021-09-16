Hughes, Bruce L.

VERONA - Bruce L. Hughes, age 74, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., with his wife and children by his side. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Dodgeville, Wis., to parents, Floyd and Helen (Parkinson) Hughes.

Growing up, he learned the value of hard work from farming with his family. Bruce graduated from Barneveld High School in 1965 and attended Madison Business College. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968. On Jan. 16, 1971, he married Linda (Gangstad) at St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield, Wis. God blessed them with three children; together they worked hard to raise their family. Bruce owned and operated Hughes Flooring in Verona for over 40 years. He respected his installers and enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with them; he said their craftsmanship and work ethics were second to none. Bruce was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, Barneveld Legion Post 433, Verona Legion Post 385, and Edelweiss Golf Club in New Glarus.

Over the years, Bruce enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golfing, casinos, boating on the Mississippi, supper clubs, family vacations, summer trips to Door County, and morning coffee with his dogs on the pier at his cottage in Minocqua. Throughout his life he was an avid reader, history buff, and Wisconsin sports fan. One of his decades-long favorite pastimes was playing poker and pinochle with good friends at The Barneveld Legion Hall.

Above all, he valued his family. He welcomed his children's spouses into his family with open arms. He cherished time with his six grandchildren. He shared a special bond with his only grandson, Patrick, and followed all of Patrick's baseball and hockey games. "Bump" loved giving tractor rides, reading to his five granddaughters in his red chair, and making s'mores with everyone by the campfire. He was immensely proud of his children, sons- and daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

He was always willing to help another in need. He never wanted recognition for his kind deeds; he would carry them out anonymously whenever possible. He was a good man and will be remembered for his sincerity, dry humor, quick wit, love of his country, and generosity.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Hughes; children, Michelle (Ross) Neustedter of Cambridge, Stacey (Brian) Alt of New Glarus, and Jason (Serena) Hughes of Delafield; grandchildren, Patrick Alt, Eloise and Evonne Neustedter, Ashlynn, Brynnlee, and Camrynn Hughes; brother, Bill (Janet) Hughes; cousins; and other family. He is further survived by his good friends, Bill and Peggy Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; special aunt and uncle, Aleta and Milton Hughes; and other family.

According to Bruce's wishes, his immediate family attended his church funeral and burial with military honors. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a celebration of Bruce's life will be hosted by his family at MULLIGAN'S, 830 Oregon Center Drive in Oregon, Wis., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It is an open-house luncheon for all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona, WI 53593, or Barneveld Legion Post #433, 102 Wood St., Barneveld, WI 53507.

The family would like to thank Dr. Pisick, his nurse Lisa, and the staff at The Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill., and Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., for the compassionate care they provided to Bruce.

