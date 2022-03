Jan was colorful neighbor I met while living in downtown Madison in the mid 70s. I was studying film and broadcasting as a UW undergraduate. Jan's eloquence and talent as an artist persuaded me to join him in developing a startup commercial studio and gallery loft at Gorham and Bassett. It was a prime location. The project materialised through herculean salesmanship on his part, the generosity of the loft landlord, and the goodwill of many ambitious and idealistic artists, skilled tradesmen and creative artisans who all stepped up at a chance to be involved in the glamour and showmanship Jan enthusiastically promoted. No doubt he could sell snow to an Eskimo. The grand opening show of the gallery named Janacek Atelier featured scores of visual artists - some esteemed even then, including some who remain reknown. Unfortunately the featured artists who attended the premier outnumbered the general audience. The business venture was short lived. Jan moved to the near east side, where I last saw him in 1980, and my career steered elsewhere. I thank Jan for the experience in teamwork and lessons in motivation. I only regret we never crossed paths again. By one measure our venture fell short, yet there remain some silver linings. Jan was a most memorable character. His humor could bite but always was witty. He was as generous with his time as he at times asked others to be. Above all he was blessed with perception. He sensed others thoughts and emotions clearly. His ability to draw on paper what we all see was remarkable. He truly was a great realistic artist.

