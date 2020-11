McGuigan, Bruce E.

HAYWARD - Bruce E. McGuigan, born Sept. 11, 1983, and passed away Nov. 17, 2020, lived in Hayward, Wis. Bruce enjoyed playing softball, fishing and spending time with friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John McGuigan, and is survived by his mother, Joyce McGuigan; and son, James McGuigan; along with his extended family. His good soul will be deeply missed by many. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.