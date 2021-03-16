Nitsche, Bruce

OSPREY, Fla. - Bruce Nitsche, of Osprey, Fla., passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, Fla. Bruce was born in Chicago, Ill., graduated from Schurz High School in 1960, graduated from North Central College with a B.A. in business administration in 1964, and served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969. He lived in Madison, Wis., from 1969-2001, when he retired from American Family Insurance. He then relocated to Osprey, Fla., with his dog, Sam.

Bruce's favorite sport and activity was competitive swimming at Portage Park in Chicago, Schurz High School, North Central College, and the U.S. Army. He maintained his daily swims as exercise at the local YMCA in Sarasota. Bruce also enjoyed furniture refinishing, walking his dogs, working in his yard, traveling, making cheesecakes, cultural events, and the acquaintance of many friends in Madison and Sarasota.

Bruce is survived by his children, Paul (Rebecca) Nitsche of Ridgeway, Wis., and Laura Nitsche (and Bruce's dog, Stella) of Eagle River, Alaska. He is also survived by his twin sister, Thelma Lipsey; and brother, Wayne (Judy). His sister, Lois, and brother, Ken, preceded him in death.

A memorial service is planned for a later date in Madison, Wis.