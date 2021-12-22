Nara, Budi (Tan Hok-Seng)

MADISON - Budi Nara (Tan Hok-Seng), age 93, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born on Nov. 19, 1928, in Jakarta, Indonesia, to Tan Kim-San and Gouw Dortjie Nio.

Budi married Julie (Ling Sioe-Li) on Feb. 15, 1960. They were happily married for 61 years. In 1967, the Indonesian government forced the ethnic Chinese to change their names. He was trilingual, speaking Dutch, Indonesian, and English.

In 1958, he came to the U.S. to study at Cornell University under a Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship. Budi moved to Madison, Wis., in December 1972 to obtain his doctorate, where Julie and the children joined him in August 1973.

Budi received a Sarjana Kedockteren Hewan (Doctorandus of Veterinary Medicine) degree, Degan Pengaran (With Appreciation) from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Indonesia (now Institut Pertanian Bogor), a Doktor Hewan (DVM) degree from the same university, an M.S. from Cornell University, and a Ph.D. in reproductive physiology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He's also recognized as a Swedish Royal Veterinary College Fellow.

He worked as a federal veterinarian for the Food Safety Inspection Service of the USDA, retiring at the beginning of 2001.

He enjoyed gardening, visiting the National Parks, and fishing on Lake Mendota. Budi always made a thousand-layer cake for the holidays as his mother did in Indonesia. His grandchildren fondly remember sneaking into the kitchen to grab a slice.

Budi was preceded in death by his mother, father, and wife. He is survived by daughters, Ariane Nara of Lake Mills, Wis., and Zatuilla Nara (John Hensley) of Jefferson City, Mo.; son, Dennis Nara (Pamela Lowe) of Arvada, Colo.; and three grandchildren, Sami Nara, Ian Nara, and Jacqueline Hensley. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Budi was cremated. Next year, a celebration of life will take place in Madison, Wis. In lieu of flowers and in reflection of his generosity of spirit, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in his memory.