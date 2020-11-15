Menu
Cameron Rapacz
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Rapacz, Cameron Joseph

MADISON - Cameron Joseph Rapacz, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 1, 1950, in Grand Forks, N.D.

Cameron is survived by his mother, Adeline Klitzke; sister, Sandra (Edward) Podach; brothers, James (Michelle) Rapacz, Michael (Diane) Klitzke and Mel (Gloria) Klitzke; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Rapacz; brothers, Mark and Dallas Rapacz; and stepfather, Melvin Klitzke.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
Gunderson Funeral Home
