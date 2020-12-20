Carlisle, Carl

STOUGHTON - Carl Carlisle, age 94, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born on Oct. 30, 1926, in Half Day, Ill., the son of Ortis and Grace (Loomis) Carlisle.

Carl attended Stoughton High School. He married Phyllis Hodges on Dec. 13, 1947. Carl retired in 1988 from many years of service working at the Madison branch of the U.S. Post Office.

Carl was an avid reader. He enjoyed history books and considered himself an expert on the Civil War. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins. He loved the outdoors and was very proud of his Scottish ancestry. Carl was a very outgoing individual, and his family and friends will remember him for his great spirit. He was a member of the Stoughton Senior Center.

Carl is survived by his three sons, Richard Carlisle, David (Jeannine) Carlisle and William (Monica) Carlisle; daughter, Nancy (Gary) Locke; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister. He was preceded in death by wife, Phyllis; son, Gene (Teresa) Carlisle; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Williams; parents; and nine brothers and sisters.

Due to the pandemic a private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be gifted in Carl's name to the Stoughton Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

