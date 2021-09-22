Jesperson, Carl Arthur

MADISON - Carl Arthur Jesperson, age 80, of Madison, Wis., passed away Sept. 19, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Oct. 1, 1940, in Kenosha, Wis., son of Paul Jesperson and Dina (Westra) Jesperson.

Carl served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, earning a National Defense Service Medal in March 1966, after which he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed a master's in computer science in 1969. He was an active person who enjoyed playing many sports and being outdoors hunting, fishing, canoeing, biking, and skiing with his family and friends. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 40 years but preferred his weekend job as a national ski patrol volunteer at Cascade Ski Mountain. Carl was also an avid ballroom dancer later in life, with his partner of 20 years, Florann Ament. They were known to turn a mean foxtrot and Argentine tango on the dance floor. Carl was always there to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor.

Carl is survived by daughters, Michelle (Walter) Jesperson and Nicole (Tyler) Zunker; four grandchildren; and a brother, James Jesperson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Jesperson; and a son.

A private memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia (WILDD).

