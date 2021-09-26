Hageman, Carla Mae

OREGON - Carla Mae Hageman, age 82, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Hanska, Minn., to parents, Alvin and Marion (Mikkelson) Tande.

Carla met her husband, Clifford, at a dance; soon after they eloped in Minnesota on Feb. 1, 1958. Soon after they married, they purchased their family farm on County Road M. Carla was very involved in the dairy operations on their farm. Carla was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and was part of the women's guild. She loved to listen to Elvis and finding impersonators, bowling, and she loved making lunches and enjoying lunchtime with her family at their picnic tables. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. You could find Carla barefoot with cut-off blue jeans looking for four-leaf clovers. Carla was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family.

Carla is survived by her husband, Clifford; six children, Clayton (Angie), Ann (Eric), Daryl, Debra (Dale), Kay (Duane), and Connie (David); 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Risa, Lukas, Andrew, Brad, Lee, Amanda, Rachel, Krystal, Travis, Dylan, and Siera; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Janice; brother, Allen; aunt, Carol; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to the staff at the Oregon Manor and UW Clinic Oregon and to her home care nurse, Heidi Klahr, for their exceptional care.

Private services will be held at Salem United Church of Christ, Verona. Interment will be held at Verona City Cemetery.

