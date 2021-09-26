Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carla Hageman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Hageman, Carla Mae

OREGON - Carla Mae Hageman, age 82, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Hanska, Minn., to parents, Alvin and Marion (Mikkelson) Tande.

Carla met her husband, Clifford, at a dance; soon after they eloped in Minnesota on Feb. 1, 1958. Soon after they married, they purchased their family farm on County Road M. Carla was very involved in the dairy operations on their farm. Carla was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and was part of the women's guild. She loved to listen to Elvis and finding impersonators, bowling, and she loved making lunches and enjoying lunchtime with her family at their picnic tables. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. You could find Carla barefoot with cut-off blue jeans looking for four-leaf clovers. Carla was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family.

Carla is survived by her husband, Clifford; six children, Clayton (Angie), Ann (Eric), Daryl, Debra (Dale), Kay (Duane), and Connie (David); 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Risa, Lukas, Andrew, Brad, Lee, Amanda, Rachel, Krystal, Travis, Dylan, and Siera; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Janice; brother, Allen; aunt, Carol; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to the staff at the Oregon Manor and UW Clinic Oregon and to her home care nurse, Heidi Klahr, for their exceptional care.

Private services will be held at Salem United Church of Christ, Verona. Interment will be held at Verona City Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.