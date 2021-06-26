Menu
Carlos Guillen
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Guillen, Carlos Lionel Jr.

ONEKAMA, Mi - Carlos Lionel Guillen Jr. On Monday, June 21, 2021, Carlos Lionel Guillen Jr., loving father, son, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 54. Carlos was born on October 29, 1966 in Onekama, Michigan, the son of Carlos Sr. and Victoria (Saudia) Guillen.

Carlos was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Guillen Sr. and a brother, Ricky Joseph Guillen. Survivors include his daughter, Ashley; sons, Dallas and Xaiver; granddaughter, Alaya Faye; mother, Victoria; sisters, Sylvia (Wilmar) Nash, Sandra Guillen, Elizabeth (Jeff) Moen, Sharron Massie; brother, Rudy Guillen; and many loving family members and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Mickey Best officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial check donations may be made to the Guillen family.

Baldwin Funeral Services

520 East St., Baraboo, WI. 53913

(608) 356-4656


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St, Baraboo, WI
Jun
28
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St, Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
