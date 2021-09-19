Menu
Carol Damson
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St
Oregon, WI

Damson, Carol L.

OREGON - Carol L. Damson, age 97, of Oregon, passed away with family at her side on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was born on Sept. 10, 1924, in Verona, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Josie (Kempfer) Goth.

Carol married Paul Damson on Feb. 4, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. She enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, quilting, traveling and camping.

Carol is survived by her son, Duke (Jackie) Damson; daughters, Connie Carl, Sandy (Don) Harms and Karen (Jeff) Leen; brothers, Delmar Scharnhorst, Gary Goth and Howard Martin; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; an infant son, Donald Edward; her parents; sisters, Vera Carpenter and Shirley Heath; and brothers, Ronald Goth, Sheldon Goth and Merlin Goth.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with Chaplain Steve Zwettler presiding, with a luncheon to follow. Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank Agrace for the loving care they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St, Oregon, WI
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St, Oregon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Duke & Jackie and family, Sorry to hear of your terrible loss ,Moms are hard to lose. Sounds like she had a long fulfilled life. She's at peace now and with her husband. May you be at peace with all your years of memories. With love and friendship. Julie & David
Julie & David Siebert
Other
September 19, 2021
