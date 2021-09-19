Damson, Carol L.

OREGON - Carol L. Damson, age 97, of Oregon, passed away with family at her side on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was born on Sept. 10, 1924, in Verona, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Josie (Kempfer) Goth.

Carol married Paul Damson on Feb. 4, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. She enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, quilting, traveling and camping.

Carol is survived by her son, Duke (Jackie) Damson; daughters, Connie Carl, Sandy (Don) Harms and Karen (Jeff) Leen; brothers, Delmar Scharnhorst, Gary Goth and Howard Martin; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; an infant son, Donald Edward; her parents; sisters, Vera Carpenter and Shirley Heath; and brothers, Ronald Goth, Sheldon Goth and Merlin Goth.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with Chaplain Steve Zwettler presiding, with a luncheon to follow. Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank Agrace for the loving care they provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515