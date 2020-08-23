Diehl, Carol Lou (Doepke)

NEENAH - Carol Lou (Doepke) Diehl, age 90, passed away June 14, 2020, at Theda Clark Medical Center, Appleton, Wis. She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Gilbert F. and Erna L. (Braeger) Doepke. On Aug. 8, 1953, she married Russell P. Diehl at Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. She attended Dover Grade School, Bay View High School and UW-Madison, where she received a B.S. degree and UW-Oshkosh where she obtained a master's degree in library science.

Carol enjoyed 23 years as a school librarian and district media director in the School Districts of New London and Manawa. She also served 10 years as a board member of Outagamie Waupaca Library System (OWLS), holding the office as president for a year during that time. Carol was named to the United States National Commission on Libraries and Information Science in 2004 and served as a Councilor-at-Large with the American Library Association 1998-2001.

Carol was one of the first individuals named to the American Library Association National Advocacy Honor Roll in 2000, received the Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Education Media Association in 1992, was named Wisconsin School Library Media Specialist of the Year by Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT) in 1992 and received the Distinguished Educator Award from the Institute for Development of Educational Activities in 1987. She was very active professionally as a member and in leadership roles for state and national organizations to advocate for libraries and education that included American Library Association, American Association of School Librarians, Wisconsin Library Association, Wisconsin School Library Media Association (President in 1980), Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, Fox Valley Library Council and AECT. Carol was appointed by both Governor Tommy Thompson and the late Governor Lee Dreyfus to State of Wisconsin committees which she served on for over 12 years.

She was a member of the Waupaca County GOP for 40 years and received the 2000 6th Congressional District Alvan E. Bovay Award. Carol was known as 'Marian the Librarian' in Madison due to her regular trips there to advocate for education and libraries.

Carol is survived by her two children, Holly Nelson (Richard) of Winneconne and son, Jeffrey Diehl (Traci) of Greenville; and four grandchildren, Adam Nelson (Jen), Erin Holmes (Ben), Ethan and Corey Diehl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Manawa, Wis. The family requests masks be worn inside, and social distancing will be practiced. Visitation will be held an hour before the service, as well as on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 326 E. North Street, Appleton, WI. Masks are required inside First English during the evening visitation. A private burial service will follow the service at Little Wolf Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran Church. You can send online condolences to clinehansonfuneralhome.com.