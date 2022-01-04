Gaberell, Carol

MOUNT HOREB - Carol Gaberell, age 80 of rural Mount Horeb died at home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, after a battle with dementia. Carol was one of eighteen children in the Gehrke family of Cottage Grove. She was married to Jimmie Gaberell in 1983 and they moved to rural Mount Horeb. Carol worked for Madison Newspapers, UW Student Union, Springs Window Fashions, The Chocolate Shop and Oakwood Village.

A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at BLANCHARD HALL at 206 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Hwy AB, McFarland. Burial will follow at the Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery.

