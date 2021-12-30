Howley, Carol Lynn

MADISON - Carol Lynn Howley, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at University of Chicago Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1948, to Lee and Wilma (Dunn) Vant in Madison, Wis. Carol graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in nursing, and married Joseph Howley on Aug. 28, 1971, in Madison.

Carol was a registered nurse who worked in a variety of positions over the past 50 years, including women's health, pediatrics, home health and teaching, which she loved very much. She and her husband lived in Terrytown, N.Y., after getting married, then moved to Flossmoor, Ill., before having three daughters who became the light of her life. In her free time, she enjoyed antique shopping and refurbishing antique furniture. She had a full and beautiful life, and enjoyed seeing her home filled with family, friends, neighbors and her children's friends at every occasion. Carol will be remembered by many as a warm and welcoming person who loved to laugh and always made everyone feel right at home. She loved her work, caring for people, and made many wonderful friends from her colleagues and students.

She is survived by her loving husband; three children, Catherine (Peter Terrill) Howley, Ruth Howley, and Ann Howley; two grandchildren, George and Ted Terrill; nephew, Billy Cress; sister, Karen Klang; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Cress; and two brothers, Bill and Tim Vant.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wis. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Carol's memory.

