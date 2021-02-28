Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Lindeen
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Lindeen, Carol

MADISON – "Class" and "grace" are two words that best describe her. Carol (aka "Cal," "Grammy Cal" and "Jamming Cal") had a sharp mind and wit, and she cared deeply for all whom she knew and all whom she loved. Our dear mother, Carol Rainey Lindeen, of Madison, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Born April 1, 1939, in Troy, N.Y., she grew up in Canton, Ill., with her mother, Elizabeth Putman Rainey, and sister, Christine Ellen Rainey. They spent their summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, Carol's lifelong happy place. After graduating from Canton High School in 1957, Carol attended Bradley University. She married Lance Lindeen in 1960, living in Champaign, Ill., St. Louis, Mo., and finally settling in Madison in 1969 with daughters, Laurie, Megan, and Hillary. In 1970, they welcomed son, Lance Christopher.

As a family, they traveled regularly to Key Biscayne, Fla., and Martha's Vineyard, as well as to the "chalet" in Bessemer, Mich. Cal's fashion sense was unrivaled, and she worked many years at Jan Byce's Boutique at Hilldale Mall. Her bridge parties and gourmet parties were legendary, and when not shuttling children to gymnastics, soccer, volleyball, and hockey, or leading Brownie, Girl Scout, and PTA meetings, Carol enjoyed Badgers hockey games, book clubs, and evenings on the town at the Wonder Bar, Smoky's, and always Parthenon Gyros.

Returning to Bradley University in her 40s to earn her master's degree in counseling, Carol discovered the joys of being a housemother in a sorority. In Madison, Carol became the housemother for the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority on the UW campus for over twenty years. Her loves included her children and grandchildren, her cat, Sam, books, friends, politics, and Chardonnay. Her quiet intelligence, complexity, impeccable fashion sense, and loyal friendship will be missed by many.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Putman; her sister, Christine Rainey; her aunt, Alice K. Rainey; and uncle, Dr. Harrison C. Putman. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Lindeen (Jim Diem), Megan Lindeen (Peter Natzke) and Hillary Benson (Dirk); and son, Lance Christopher (Karen); niece, Brittaney Smith (Chris Kane); nephew, Kirk Smith (Robin); and grandchildren, Casey, Johnny, Jack, Ryan, Cassidy, Grace, Lila, and Scarlet; great-grandson, Caleb; and many adored Putman and Estwanik cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ron Johnson's opponent in 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
I never had the pleasure of meeting her, but I will definitely be giving that donation. Thank you Carol, I just know I would've liked you
Rachel Hynek
March 19, 2021
Thank you for the great Obit. Carol had spunk even in death. I will be making that donation.
Pete Gitzel
March 5, 2021
Please accept my sincere sympathy for the loss of your mom. She sounds as a really classy lady. I will most certainly will make a donation in behalf of you mom to Johnson´s opponent.
Don Hanrahan
March 5, 2021
We will donate to The Democratic Party in her honor.

Anderson
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
Dear Family of Carol Lindeen - You apparently lost a truly inspirational center of your family. I wish I had come to meet Carol along the way. Please accept my deepest sympathy and prayers for her peaceful rest in the glorious universe. And I assure you, I wil most happily send a generous contribution to the left leaning candidate for RJ's senate seat in Carol's name. Her memory and spirit will live on. I hope your feel her close often.
Margaret Cieslak Etlicher
March 5, 2021
I think I would have loved your mom. After the milw journal article today, and your obituary notice, my deepest sympathy to your family. Your words will give others hope & strength as we all move forward in these difficult days. Your moms spirit will permeate many. My deepest sympathy.
Gail Kobach
March 5, 2021
Please start a gofundme page to make it easy for people to donate to Ron Johnson's opponent
Bonnie Jamieson
March 5, 2021
I did not know your mother, but I was so moved by her story, and wish to send my condolences. I'm a native of Kenosha who lives in NYC, and our family will be happy to donate to Ron Johnson's opponent in 2022.
Juliana Francis Kelly
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all. Your mom seems to have been a great lady with a lot of class. I will certainly donate to The opponent of Ron Johnson in 2022. Thank you all the way from Michigan.
Sandra Garrett
March 4, 2021
condolences to your family, Carol sounded like quite the lady! I will certainly donate to Ron Johnson's opponent in 2022. Peace to your family, Betsy Sadenwasser
BETSY L SADENWASSER
March 4, 2021
Carol and my Mom (Janice Nagel) were best friends in high school. They stayed in touch and maintained a special friendship throughout their lives. Carol was a very dear soul who continued to keep in touch with me after my Mom passed away in 2011. I share your loss and pray that happy memories will bring you comfort and joy. And I will absolutely be donating to whoever Ron Johnson's opponent is in 2022! What a great tribute to your Mom!
Stephanie Churchill
March 4, 2021
Condolences from Albany, NY...Your Mom sounds great..
Margaret King
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will surely donate to R. Johnson´s opponent in her honor. I´m sure I won´t be the only one. Bless you all
Vicki
March 4, 2021
What a lovely tribute. I am sorry for your loss and will definitely make a donation in your mom's name in 2022!
Kathy Braun
March 3, 2021
Our deepest condolences. What a lovely lady.
Parthenon Gyros
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results