Spieckerman, Carol Marie.

MAUSTON- Carol Marie (nee Wobig) Spieckerman, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home with family at her side.

She is survived by her beloved husband Robert, a sister, Kathy (James) Somners, and loving nephew, Richard Esser and other family members.

By her request no service will be held.

