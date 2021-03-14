Rothman, Carol Jean "CJ"

MONONA - Carol Jean "CJ" Rothman, age 75, of Monona, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her winter home in Arizona. She was born on April 25, 1945, in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Mary (Young) Wamser. Carol graduated from St. Joan Antida High School in Milwaukee. She was married to Daniel W. Kuntzsch for five years prior to his untimely death in 1969. She married James Rothman in Wauwatosa on March 11, 1972. Carol and James would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next March.

Some of Carol's favorite pastimes were watching soap operas and old movies, crocheting, and getting together with friends to play cards. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for the many recipes she shared. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family in Arizona. Most of all, Carol loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her husband, James; sons, Thomas (Teri) Kuntzsch and James (Amy) Rothman; daughters, Karen (Brian) Kerstein and Susan (Andrew) Ulvenes; grandchildren, Daniel, Cassidy, and Emily Kuntzsch, Kaitlyn Kerstein, Rylan and Maezie Ulvenes, Jack and Molly Rothman; brother, Robert (Sharon) Wamser; sisters, Sue Van de Loo and Joyce Gaulke; sister-in-law, Jane (Steve) Rothman; her special aunt, Alta Workinger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Christine Mawhinney; and first husband, Daniel W. Kuntzsch.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be private. Flowers, or memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

