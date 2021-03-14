Menu
Carol Rothman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Rothman, Carol Jean "CJ"

MONONA - Carol Jean "CJ" Rothman, age 75, of Monona, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her winter home in Arizona. She was born on April 25, 1945, in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Mary (Young) Wamser. Carol graduated from St. Joan Antida High School in Milwaukee. She was married to Daniel W. Kuntzsch for five years prior to his untimely death in 1969. She married James Rothman in Wauwatosa on March 11, 1972. Carol and James would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next March.

Some of Carol's favorite pastimes were watching soap operas and old movies, crocheting, and getting together with friends to play cards. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for the many recipes she shared. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family in Arizona. Most of all, Carol loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her husband, James; sons, Thomas (Teri) Kuntzsch and James (Amy) Rothman; daughters, Karen (Brian) Kerstein and Susan (Andrew) Ulvenes; grandchildren, Daniel, Cassidy, and Emily Kuntzsch, Kaitlyn Kerstein, Rylan and Maezie Ulvenes, Jack and Molly Rothman; brother, Robert (Sharon) Wamser; sisters, Sue Van de Loo and Joyce Gaulke; sister-in-law, Jane (Steve) Rothman; her special aunt, Alta Workinger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Christine Mawhinney; and first husband, Daniel W. Kuntzsch.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be private. Flowers, or memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Growing up, my cousin, Carol, was always one of my idols. It was amazing that this "older" cousin actually paid attention to me. She always made me feel important and loved. That continued throughout our lives. In our later days, she was always there to love on and share my family. My kids and grandkids love her. She kept us updated on the adventures of Rylan and Maezie and the rest of her grandchildren. She loves her family so much. She enjoyed going to scary movies with us and often left us bruised and more scared of her reactions than from the movie itself. I'm sure she'll find a way to visit us soon-we're looking forward to this! She was a force to be reckoned with at the rummy-o table and we will always have a seat for her. Carol left us way too soon. It was a treasure to have had you in our lives and you will never be forgotten. Love you SO much. To her family: Thank you for sharing her with us!
LINDA WORKINGER
March 19, 2021
Alta, Linda,Glenn, Laura, Dave
March 19, 2021
Mark Severson
March 18, 2021
Jim and family, so sorry for your loss. I hope your memories of Carol will help ease your sorrow during this difficult time.
Pam Brugger
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Carol. Wonderful person. Lots of nice memories from over the years.
Timothy Murray
March 16, 2021
Jim, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I remember CJ fondly during my time at PFS-TECO and on visits to your home. Remember this: "With love, all things endure for though they must pass from this earth, they live on in the hearts of those who loved them." Ron Musolino
Ron Musolino
March 16, 2021
Jim - I´m so shocked to learn of Carol´s passing. May God be with you at this time of grieving. She was a wonderful woman. I will always remember her.
Sandy Angell
March 15, 2021
Bob Gorleski
March 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours at this difficult time. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Paul Hammes
March 14, 2021
