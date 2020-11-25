Sutter, Carol Marie

WAUNAKEE/MOUNT HOREB - Carol Marie Sutter, age 90, of Waunakee and Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Noel Manor in Verona.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1929, in Lansing, Mich., the daughter of Warren and Margaret (Schumacher) Holmes. Carol was a child of the Great Depression, and her family lived in numerous locations throughout Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin during her childhood years. She graduated from Marshfield High School and moved with her family to Belleville.

She married Glenn Sutter on Oct. 17, 1953, at St. Mary's of Lourdes Catholic Church, Belleville. Carol and Glenn spent 39 years raising their family and dairy farming in the Town of Perry. Upon retirement in 1992, they moved to Waunakee where Carol lived until December 2019.

Carol was an avid quilter as a member of the St. John's Piecemakers Quilt Guild in Waunakee. She left the following note about her quilting: "When I can't be there, consider yourselves wrapped in love, Mother." In their retirement, Carol enjoyed planning trips and traveling throughout the United States with Glenn.

Carol is survived by four children, John (Susan) Sutter of Burnett, Mary (Michael Affeldt) Sutter of Mount Horeb, Perry Sutter of Belleville, and Anne (Paul Zoske) Sutter of Mount Horeb; seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Jason) Christensen and their children, Adalynn, Isaiah, and Eloise; Angela (Michael) Sergeant and their children, Crosby and Olivia; Gregory (Patricia) Sutter and their sons, Graham and William; Lauren (Matthew) Weber and their son, Oliver; Leslie Affeldt, Dane Zoske, and Thana Zoske; her brother, David (Margaret) Holmes of Waunakee; two sisters, Dolores (Raphael) Sutter of Mount Horeb, and Virginia (Norbert) Oldenburg of Madison; sister-in-law, Betty Holmes of Mount Horeb; brother-in-law, Thomas Devine of Creve-Coeur, Mo.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Mary Sutter of Mount Horeb; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents; a brother, William Holmes; and sister, Diane Devine.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, private services and burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest of Dane County. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077