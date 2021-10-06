Schenk, Carolanah Rae

FITCHBURG - Carolanah Rae Schenk, age 11, of Fitchburg, was welcomed into Heaven by her great-grandparents, Frank and Retta Brown and Morris and Shirley Nelson, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, following a tragic accident. She was born on Oct. 11, 2009, in Madison, the daughter of Jonathan Schenk and Kristina Kennedy.

Carolanah was a sixth grader at Forest Edge Elementary School in Oregon. She loved spending time with dogs, playing video games, and watching TikTok. She was a talented gymnast and recently was just learning how to skateboard. Carolanah enjoyed spending time outside with her family and camping trips. She had such a bright personality, cherished making people smile, was a dreamer and mature beyond her young years.

Carolanah is survived by her parents; four brothers, Jermihah Nelson-Kennedy, David Schenk, Jonathan Schenk Jr., and Micheal Schenk-Hauser; paternal grandmother, Carol (Tom) Pedretti; paternal grandfather, David A. (Toni) Schenk; maternal grandmother, Linda Nelson (Rick Rosas); four aunts, Jennifer (Joe) Bauernhuber, Christine Pedretti, Tabitha Kennedy, and Autumn Rosas (Deandre Clay); two uncles, Steven Pedretti and Joey (Whitney) Rosas; and by many, many loving family and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002