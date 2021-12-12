Nelson, Carole Marie (Seiberlich)

MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE - Carole Marie (Seiberlich) Nelson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Oak Park Place Assisted Living. Carole was born in Madison on April 13, 1933. She graduated from Madison East High School, attended VoTech's arts program, and became a talented artist working for Ceramic Arts Studio as a painter. Carole married Thomas Lee Nelson on May 12, 1956, and they danced their way through life together for 61 years until his death in 2017.

As a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cottage Grove, she enjoyed going to Bible study. Her deep faith in God carried her through her illness, which she faced with strength and grace.

Family was the most important aspect of her life, encouraging creativity in her children and bringing them up in a home filled with love and laughter. She always appreciated Tom's sense of humor and didn't realize how funny she was until someone laughed at what she said, then she would laugh too. She was also the go-to person for hemming pants, altering clothes and fixing zippers. Carole was very humble, not always knowing her own worth.

Carole is survived by her children, Michael (Chrissy) Nelson, Jeffrey (Jan) Nelson, Leslie (Craig) Narveson and Laurie (Kirby Jones) Nelson; grandchildren, Rose, Zak, Paul, Jaime (David), Jaeger (Nabila), Cody and Ryan; great-grand-stepson, Milo; sister-in-law, Sue Antonello; brother-in-law, Clayton Bossart; special friend, Patti, who was more like a sister; and friend, Pearl. Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Annette (Jacobsen) and Ervin Seiberlich; sister, Jean Bossart; and brother, Tom Seiberlich.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Oak Park Place Assisted Living Community and the Agrace HospiceCare caregivers.

