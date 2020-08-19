Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Caroline Erickson

Erickson, Caroline S.

MADISON - Caroline S. Erickson, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at The Villa at Middleton Village. She was born on Nov. 20, 1929, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Malena (Wee) Ofstun.

Caroline had many jobs but retired as a crossing guard after many years of service. She was always on the go and she deeply loved all her family and friends.

Caroline is survived by her husband of 70 years, Arnold; daughter, Cheryl (John) Burmeister; sons, Mark and Jeff; grandchildren, Ryan, Melissa and Brett; sisters, Sonja (Arnie) Skrede and Margaret Furley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Erickson; sisters, Edy and Eleanor; and brothers, Marvin, Peter and Myron.

Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Caroline, please remember to do one kind thing every day. Memorials may be gifted in Caroline's name to Lake Edge Lutheran Church.

Rest in peace "Sweet Caroline." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Wisconsin State Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.