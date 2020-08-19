Erickson, Caroline S.

MADISON - Caroline S. Erickson, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at The Villa at Middleton Village. She was born on Nov. 20, 1929, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Malena (Wee) Ofstun.

Caroline had many jobs but retired as a crossing guard after many years of service. She was always on the go and she deeply loved all her family and friends.

Caroline is survived by her husband of 70 years, Arnold; daughter, Cheryl (John) Burmeister; sons, Mark and Jeff; grandchildren, Ryan, Melissa and Brett; sisters, Sonja (Arnie) Skrede and Margaret Furley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Erickson; sisters, Edy and Eleanor; and brothers, Marvin, Peter and Myron.

Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Caroline, please remember to do one kind thing every day. Memorials may be gifted in Caroline's name to Lake Edge Lutheran Church.

Rest in peace "Sweet Caroline." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

