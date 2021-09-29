Menu
Carolyn Doran
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Doran, Carolyn A.

MADISON - Carolyn A. Doran, age 87, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 15, 1933, at Madison General Hospital, the daughter of Clifford and Rosina Adkison.

Carolyn graduated from Madison East High School. She married Donald E. Doran on April 17, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa. Carolyn worked at Ohio Medical and Madison Schools. She had 34 years with W Club.

Carolyn was a member of the Eagles Club and a lifelong member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was a great bowler and enjoyed playing softball. Carolyn was accomplished at sewing, knitting and cross stitching and in many other crafts.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald; children, Sandra K. (Daniel) Corns, Donald C. (Lizbeth) Doran, Daniel C. (Patty) Doran and Sally L. (Chip) Jenkins; grandchildren, Kelly, Daniel, Matthew, Michael and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Alyce Adkison.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Freiman and Nancy Miller; and brother, Clifford Adkison.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, with Pastor Bernt Tweit of Holy Cross Lutheran Church presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be gifted in Carolyn's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Oct
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Park
401 Femrite Drive, Monona, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed doing her hair we had such good conversations. She would remind me about the Raggety Ann and Andy dolls that she made for each grand-child etc. She will be missed by all and myself. What a great gal!
Sheila Dischler
Other
November 1, 2021
