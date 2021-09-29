Doran, Carolyn A.

MADISON - Carolyn A. Doran, age 87, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 15, 1933, at Madison General Hospital, the daughter of Clifford and Rosina Adkison.

Carolyn graduated from Madison East High School. She married Donald E. Doran on April 17, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa. Carolyn worked at Ohio Medical and Madison Schools. She had 34 years with W Club.

Carolyn was a member of the Eagles Club and a lifelong member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was a great bowler and enjoyed playing softball. Carolyn was accomplished at sewing, knitting and cross stitching and in many other crafts.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald; children, Sandra K. (Daniel) Corns, Donald C. (Lizbeth) Doran, Daniel C. (Patty) Doran and Sally L. (Chip) Jenkins; grandchildren, Kelly, Daniel, Matthew, Michael and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Alyce Adkison.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Freiman and Nancy Miller; and brother, Clifford Adkison.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, with Pastor Bernt Tweit of Holy Cross Lutheran Church presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be gifted in Carolyn's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

