Carolyn Marie Ferriano

MADISON - Carolyn Marie Ferriano is at peace, after a years-long battle with debilitating health issues. Carolyn spent her last 8.5 months receiving wonderful care at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She never lost her incredible will to live or her sense of humor.

Carolyn is survived by her loving family: husband Frank, daughter Sharon, son-in-law Greg and grandchildren, Samuel and Anna. She is also survived by her brother Bob Hofstetter and his wife Susie, and their kids/grandkids, and by many members of Frank's family - his sister Annette, nieces, nephews. Carolyn adored them all.

Along with family, Carolyn had so many beautiful friends. She loved them all dearly, including Maureen and Lowell Youngs and Greg's parents, Barbara and George Mischio. If Carolyn loved anything more than her friends and family, it was animals. In particular, their cat Sir Arthur, who we believe was waiting for her as she passed.

We could not have gotten through these last 8 months without Agrace. It is where Carolyn always said she wanted to end up, and it was beautiful to see the friendships she developed with the staff. We are forever grateful for the loving care she received there.

We will have a memorial gathering in the spring - date TBD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Agrace Hospice or the Dane County Humane Society in Carolyn Ferriano's name.

