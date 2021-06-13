Horton, Carolyn

MADISON - Carolyn (Drake) Horton, age 84, died June 8, 2021, at Hebron Oaks, Madison. Carolyn was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Everett A. and Ruth (Dickson) Drake, who predeceased her. Carolyn was raised in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park and attended Northrop Collegiate Academy. She graduated from Wellesley College, Wellesley, Mass., and, after raising a family, received an MBA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison (Beta Gamma Sigma honorary society).

Following her college graduation in 1959, she married William Pharis Horton, and the couple moved to Washington, D.C., where she taught mathematics at The Madeira School and began her family. Her children (and grandchildren), all of whom survive her, are daughter, Jennifer of Boise, Idaho (daughter, Katrina Collins and son, Everett Collins); son, Michael of Madison (wife, Marisue, daughter, Victoria and son, Drake); daughter, Lynn of Pittsburgh, Pa. (son, Frederick Moeslein and daughter, Miranda Moeslein); and son, Charles of Bordany, Hungary (wife, Gabriela and son, Justin). In addition, she is survived by her AFS son, Roy Friedman (Johannesburg, South Africa); and foreign student son, Danilo Nikolic (Monte Negro). She is also survived by her husband of 60 years; her brother, William of Minneapolis and San Francisco, Calif.; and a number of cousins, nephews and nieces and friends.

In addition to her teaching, Carolyn worked in investments for a bank trust department and later was the manager of her husband's law office and specialized in the production of Small Business Administration loan document packages. Carolyn was active in the Madison Jaycettes and a number of civic and community organizations and tutored math at various levels. She enjoyed swimming, tennis, biking, supporting youth sports (especially swimming), the Packers (as a shareholder), and travel, foreign and in the United States. Carolyn especially loved the family's annual summer vacation at Ruttger's Resort in Minnesota, often joined by extended family and friends.

No memorial services are planned.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Everton, D.O. and the staffs at Sebring at Coventry assisted living, UW Hospital and Hebron Oaks and Agrace for their loving care and support during Carolyn's final illness.

