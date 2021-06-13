Menu
Carolyn Horton
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Horton, Carolyn

MADISON - Carolyn (Drake) Horton, age 84, died June 8, 2021, at Hebron Oaks, Madison. Carolyn was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Everett A. and Ruth (Dickson) Drake, who predeceased her. Carolyn was raised in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park and attended Northrop Collegiate Academy. She graduated from Wellesley College, Wellesley, Mass., and, after raising a family, received an MBA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison (Beta Gamma Sigma honorary society).

Following her college graduation in 1959, she married William Pharis Horton, and the couple moved to Washington, D.C., where she taught mathematics at The Madeira School and began her family. Her children (and grandchildren), all of whom survive her, are daughter, Jennifer of Boise, Idaho (daughter, Katrina Collins and son, Everett Collins); son, Michael of Madison (wife, Marisue, daughter, Victoria and son, Drake); daughter, Lynn of Pittsburgh, Pa. (son, Frederick Moeslein and daughter, Miranda Moeslein); and son, Charles of Bordany, Hungary (wife, Gabriela and son, Justin). In addition, she is survived by her AFS son, Roy Friedman (Johannesburg, South Africa); and foreign student son, Danilo Nikolic (Monte Negro). She is also survived by her husband of 60 years; her brother, William of Minneapolis and San Francisco, Calif.; and a number of cousins, nephews and nieces and friends.

In addition to her teaching, Carolyn worked in investments for a bank trust department and later was the manager of her husband's law office and specialized in the production of Small Business Administration loan document packages. Carolyn was active in the Madison Jaycettes and a number of civic and community organizations and tutored math at various levels. She enjoyed swimming, tennis, biking, supporting youth sports (especially swimming), the Packers (as a shareholder), and travel, foreign and in the United States. Carolyn especially loved the family's annual summer vacation at Ruttger's Resort in Minnesota, often joined by extended family and friends.

No memorial services are planned.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Everton, D.O. and the staffs at Sebring at Coventry assisted living, UW Hospital and Hebron Oaks and Agrace for their loving care and support during Carolyn's final illness.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Marshall Park shelter
2101 Allen Blvd.,, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pharis, we are so sorry for your loss. Lori and I still have fond memories of working with you to buy & sell our homes back in the year 2000. I sincerely hope your lifetime of wonderful memories with Carolyn can carry you through this difficult time.
Mark & Lori Adams DuRussel
Other
June 14, 2021
Horton family, Carolyn will always be imbedded in my childhood memories, from Parkcrest to JMM and many potlucks in between. Sending my sympathies for your loss of such a special lady. Love, Carmen Kolpin McDonnell
Carmen Kolpin McDonnell
Friend
June 14, 2021
Pharis, we are both deeply saddened to hear of Carolyn's passing. Yours and Carolyn's friendship when we first moved to Ozark Trl was very comforting for our transition here. Hopefully, this note and our best wishes will provide you some measure of reciprocal comfort. Please stop by anytime as we're STILL working in the yard @ 309.
Dan Schmoldt and Linya Huang
Friend
June 13, 2021
