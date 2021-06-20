Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Horton
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Horton, Carolyn

MADISON - Carolyn (Drake) Horton died June 8, 2021 (age 84) at Hebron Oaks, Madison.

Please join us in a gathering celebrating Carolyn's life. It will be held from 12 Noon to 2 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Marshall Park shelter, 2101 Allen Blvd., Middleton. Light refreshments will be available. Come and share remembrances of a life well lived. Tell our favorite Carolyn stories. If you cannot be there, please share on the Cress website below.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Marshall Park shelter
2101 Allen Blvd.,, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Pharis, we are so sorry for your loss. Lori and I still have fond memories of working with you to buy & sell our homes back in the year 2000. I sincerely hope your lifetime of wonderful memories with Carolyn can carry you through this difficult time.
Mark & Lori Adams DuRussel
Other
June 14, 2021
Horton family, Carolyn will always be imbedded in my childhood memories, from Parkcrest to JMM and many potlucks in between. Sending my sympathies for your loss of such a special lady. Love, Carmen Kolpin McDonnell
Carmen Kolpin McDonnell
Friend
June 14, 2021
Pharis, we are both deeply saddened to hear of Carolyn's passing. Yours and Carolyn's friendship when we first moved to Ozark Trl was very comforting for our transition here. Hopefully, this note and our best wishes will provide you some measure of reciprocal comfort. Please stop by anytime as we're STILL working in the yard @ 309.
Dan Schmoldt and Linya Huang
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results