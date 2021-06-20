Horton, Carolyn

MADISON - Carolyn (Drake) Horton died June 8, 2021 (age 84) at Hebron Oaks, Madison.

Please join us in a gathering celebrating Carolyn's life. It will be held from 12 Noon to 2 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Marshall Park shelter, 2101 Allen Blvd., Middleton. Light refreshments will be available. Come and share remembrances of a life well lived. Tell our favorite Carolyn stories. If you cannot be there, please share on the Cress website below.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406