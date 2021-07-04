Menu
Carrie Lumina
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Monona Grove High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Lumina, Carrie Lynn

MADISON - Carrie Lynn Lumina, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2021, in the loving presence of family and friends. Her unexpected diagnosis of AML (acute myeloid leukemia) was made in September 2020. Carrie inspired everyone with her bravery and resolve as she endured a tough treatment journey.

Carrie was born on Aug. 11, 1959, the daughter of James R. and Virginia (Beale) Lumina. While growing up in Monona, she excelled in athletics and had a memorable track career at Monona Grove High School, graduating in 1977. Upon completing her dental hygiene degree in 1979, Carrie began an impressive 40-plus year career, and most recently, worked for Dental Health Associates.

Whether she was golfing, playing pickleball, tending to family needs, or working her second job at Woodman's (for fun!), Carrie was happily busy!

Survivors include her mother; brothers, John (Barb), Jim, and Joe Lumina; her life partner, Randall Schott; nieces and nephews, Cory Dyer, Natasha Rundle, Tanya Eno, Jerad Lumina and Adam Lumina; her great-nieces and -nephews; relatives; many friends; and her fur baby, Shali.

Carrie was predeceased by her father; step-father, Joe Meitner; sisters, Nancy (Dyer) and Rosemary (died in infancy); a host of extended family; and her beloved dog, Yuka.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, July 12, at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

With gratitude, we thank Barb W., Nancy D., Tammy T., and all others for their visits, kindness, and prayers of support. There are angels among us. In addition, we would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Dr. Nadiminti and his amazing staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
OMG!! I'm shocked to read of Carrie's passing. My thoughts & prayers are with her family & friends - especially our long-time friend Randy.
Cathi Willette
Friend
July 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your sister John.
Debby and Vic Hagerty
Friend
July 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
July 4, 2021
