MADISON - Carrie Lynn Lumina, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2021, in the loving presence of family and friends. Her unexpected diagnosis of AML (acute myeloid leukemia) was made in September 2020. Carrie inspired everyone with her bravery and resolve as she endured a tough treatment journey.

Carrie was born on Aug. 11, 1959, the daughter of James R. and Virginia (Beale) Lumina. While growing up in Monona, she excelled in athletics and had a memorable track career at Monona Grove High School, graduating in 1977. Upon completing her dental hygiene degree in 1979, Carrie began an impressive 40-plus year career, and most recently, worked for Dental Health Associates.

Whether she was golfing, playing pickleball, tending to family needs, or working her second job at Woodman's (for fun!), Carrie was happily busy!

Survivors include her mother; brothers, John (Barb), Jim, and Joe Lumina; her life partner, Randall Schott; nieces and nephews, Cory Dyer, Natasha Rundle, Tanya Eno, Jerad Lumina and Adam Lumina; her great-nieces and -nephews; relatives; many friends; and her fur baby, Shali.

Carrie was predeceased by her father; step-father, Joe Meitner; sisters, Nancy (Dyer) and Rosemary (died in infancy); a host of extended family; and her beloved dog, Yuka.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, July 12, at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

With gratitude, we thank Barb W., Nancy D., Tammy T., and all others for their visits, kindness, and prayers of support. There are angels among us. In addition, we would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Dr. Nadiminti and his amazing staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

