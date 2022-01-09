Menu
Carter Smith
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
McFarland High SchoolOregon High School
FUNERAL HOME
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL

Smith, Carter James

ESTERO, Fla./MADISON - Carter James Smith, 73, of Madison, Wis., went home to the Lord on Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence in Estero, Fla., after an extended illness. A lifelong resident of the Madison area, Carter was born on Dec. 6, 1948, son of the late Vernon and Eugenia (Duenk) Smith. He had resided in Estero since 2016.

Carter attended McFarland High School, where he excelled in academics, athletics (football, basketball, and track) and as a leader, serving as president of his graduating class of 1967. After high school, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he was a four-year starter and multi-year All-WSUC Team (hm) selection for a football program that went 26-2 in his final three seasons, including his senior year as a member of the undefeated 1970 championship team. Carter continued his football career after college with Madison's semi-pro team, the Madison Mustangs.

In 1971, Carter graduated from UW-Platteville, earning a bachelor's degree in history. After college he was a history teacher at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., where he also coached basketball, football and track. He was a mentor to many students and a lifelong educator in many capacities.

In 1972, Carter ventured into the business world when he and his good friend, Ron Nelson, opened their first bowling center, Spartan Bowl, in McFarland, Wis. Carter was a very hard-working and creative entrepreneur, leaving a legacy of many successful business endeavors across multiple industries. He derived great joy from his work, and he prided himself on community building and providing employment for thousands of people. He utilized his love for teaching and mentoring both in his business and personal life, helping many with whom he crossed paths, from employees to acquaintances, to grow as leaders and to achieve their goals. He was a patient, loving father and husband with a heart of gold, and this extended beyond his family, always recognizing that people deserve a second chance. His business legacy will live on, as it has for the last several years since moving to Florida, through his son, Grant Smith, and his longtime business partners and friends, David Burg, Robert Bloxham, and several other loyal and hard-working colleagues whom he was blessed to have known and worked with throughout his career.

Carter had many interests and passions in his personal life: watching his beloved Packers, Badgers and Brewers, walleye fishing, golfing, grilling mass quantities of various meats, drinking beer and most other classic Wisconsin pastimes - as well as indulging in his love for history and politics through reading and engaging in conversation. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Kitt, especially at their Northwoods getaway in Tomahawk. He loved story and joke telling, often evoking his unmistakably uproarious laughter. He loved his many friends and had an uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. His friendliness and loyalty were always apparent: no matter where he went in his travels across the country, it never failed--there would always be someone he knew, and one would hear, "Carter! Carter Smith!" happily shouted in his direction.

Carter is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Smith; daughter, Morgan Smith; sons, Scott Havice and Grant (Jill) Smith; two grandchildren, Lettie Louise Smith and Tate Carter Smith; brothers, Craig (Pat Vandewalle) Smith and Kevin (Peggy) Smith; sister, Terryl Smith; and many nieces and nephews. His presence was bigger than life, and he will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, and the communities in which he lived and worked.

Carter grew up Catholic, and he experienced a powerful reversion back to the faith in 2012. A member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Estero, Fla., he attended Mass every Sunday and prayed often. A small funeral Mass will be held (date and location TBD), and a reception will follow at Spartan Bowl in McFarland, Wis.

The family would like to thank friends and family for their love and support, as well as Carter's loving in-home caregiver, Cavette Henry, Hope Hospice SW Florida and Dr. Christian Camargo for their compassionate care.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear of Carter's passing. I remember him well from my high school days in McFarland and the times at Spartan Bowl. He was always very patient with all of us "unruly kids" in the game room of the bowling alley. He won't be forgotten.
Bill Larson
January 11, 2022
Deb and family, I just learned of Carters passing. Very sorry for your loss. I always appreciated Caters friendship and our partnership during the Royal Inn days. My thoughts and prayers to all of you. Rest In Peace Carter
Jim Poad
Friend
January 10, 2022
I have thought often of Carter, having been classmates since 2nd grade, graduating together from McFarland HS. He was a delightful, sometimes close friend all those years. It is comforting to read of him here, to see he finished well after a life full of good people and a variety of experiences. May all of you who were dear to him find your memories bringing smiles to your hearts, as mine have done since knowing him.
Laura Bouffiou Jacobson
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Debbie and family, Just read about Carter's journey ending, but yet beginning . My prayers to Debbie and your family. God's Blessing's to you all.
Debra Hulbert
Family
January 10, 2022
I offer my deepest sympathy to Carter´s family. Carter was a student of mine at MHS and he will never be forgotten. He was loaded with personality, leadership skills and many talents.
Nancy Bunbury
January 9, 2022
Debbie and Family my heart hurts for you . I had Mr. Carter Smith as a history and driver´s Ed teacher at Oregon. He was an awesome Teacher. Then I was fortunate to meet you and Carter as friends in McFarland. He was one of a kind and I´m thankful to have known Carter, you and your family.
Mary (Walch) Seiler
Friend
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss carter was a amazing man he will be missed our prayers go out to his wife 2 sons & grandchildren
Bert ,& Gert Ingersoll
January 9, 2022
I just found out about Carter´s passing and am deeply sad. Carter was a huge part of my life from 4th grade on. He was one of many who picked up my sister and I from school in Madison in 4th and 5th grade. He introduced me to Kevin and for the school years following I spent every Friday night at the Smiths. Carter and his buddies always let Kevin and I play sports with them and watch the card games in the basement of my dads pharmacy. He gave me my first motorcycle ride on his Honda Super 90 that he was way too big for. He and my father were very close. Kevin and I went with Mr Smith to almost every one of Carter´s college football games all over the state. I watched him play all sports and he was a fierce competitor . He truly was a mentor to me growing up and gave me the reference three long haired young adults needed to get a big house on Lake Waubesa for 75´-77´. I left my number for him at the BA last time home and he called me a year or so ago. We had a wonderful talk. I loved him and shall miss him. My condolences to Debora and the whole family. You were luck to have him.
Steve "Rock" Santulli
Friend
January 9, 2022
So, sorry to read about Coach Carter Smith and his death. He was inspiration to all who interacted with him but especially to the OHS Football team. He was a integral part of the undefeated football season, Fall 1972. To a teammate, we all speak highly of Coach Smith. He practiced in the trenches with the team.
Mark Rowe -
School
January 9, 2022
So sorry to here Carter was great guy that helped a lot of us in life to get started with a job he will be missed he was very good to me our family good friend
Gary nelson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Dear Debbie and Family! My heart goes out to you all. Rest in peace Carter.
Aileen Hayes
School
January 9, 2022
Deb and Family! My sincere sympathy to you. Will always remember Carter's Big Smile and how he and Brock worked so very well together! He is now at peace and I hopes that you will find piece as well with your memories with him!
Karen Roder
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results