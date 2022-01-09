Smith, Carter James

ESTERO, Fla./MADISON - Carter James Smith, 73, of Madison, Wis., went home to the Lord on Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence in Estero, Fla., after an extended illness. A lifelong resident of the Madison area, Carter was born on Dec. 6, 1948, son of the late Vernon and Eugenia (Duenk) Smith. He had resided in Estero since 2016.

Carter attended McFarland High School, where he excelled in academics, athletics (football, basketball, and track) and as a leader, serving as president of his graduating class of 1967. After high school, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he was a four-year starter and multi-year All-WSUC Team (hm) selection for a football program that went 26-2 in his final three seasons, including his senior year as a member of the undefeated 1970 championship team. Carter continued his football career after college with Madison's semi-pro team, the Madison Mustangs.

In 1971, Carter graduated from UW-Platteville, earning a bachelor's degree in history. After college he was a history teacher at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., where he also coached basketball, football and track. He was a mentor to many students and a lifelong educator in many capacities.

In 1972, Carter ventured into the business world when he and his good friend, Ron Nelson, opened their first bowling center, Spartan Bowl, in McFarland, Wis. Carter was a very hard-working and creative entrepreneur, leaving a legacy of many successful business endeavors across multiple industries. He derived great joy from his work, and he prided himself on community building and providing employment for thousands of people. He utilized his love for teaching and mentoring both in his business and personal life, helping many with whom he crossed paths, from employees to acquaintances, to grow as leaders and to achieve their goals. He was a patient, loving father and husband with a heart of gold, and this extended beyond his family, always recognizing that people deserve a second chance. His business legacy will live on, as it has for the last several years since moving to Florida, through his son, Grant Smith, and his longtime business partners and friends, David Burg, Robert Bloxham, and several other loyal and hard-working colleagues whom he was blessed to have known and worked with throughout his career.

Carter had many interests and passions in his personal life: watching his beloved Packers, Badgers and Brewers, walleye fishing, golfing, grilling mass quantities of various meats, drinking beer and most other classic Wisconsin pastimes - as well as indulging in his love for history and politics through reading and engaging in conversation. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Kitt, especially at their Northwoods getaway in Tomahawk. He loved story and joke telling, often evoking his unmistakably uproarious laughter. He loved his many friends and had an uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. His friendliness and loyalty were always apparent: no matter where he went in his travels across the country, it never failed--there would always be someone he knew, and one would hear, "Carter! Carter Smith!" happily shouted in his direction.

Carter is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Smith; daughter, Morgan Smith; sons, Scott Havice and Grant (Jill) Smith; two grandchildren, Lettie Louise Smith and Tate Carter Smith; brothers, Craig (Pat Vandewalle) Smith and Kevin (Peggy) Smith; sister, Terryl Smith; and many nieces and nephews. His presence was bigger than life, and he will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, and the communities in which he lived and worked.

Carter grew up Catholic, and he experienced a powerful reversion back to the faith in 2012. A member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Estero, Fla., he attended Mass every Sunday and prayed often. A small funeral Mass will be held (date and location TBD), and a reception will follow at Spartan Bowl in McFarland, Wis.

The family would like to thank friends and family for their love and support, as well as Carter's loving in-home caregiver, Cavette Henry, Hope Hospice SW Florida and Dr. Christian Camargo for their compassionate care.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.