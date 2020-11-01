Hagstrom, Catherine M. "Cathie"

OREGON - Catherine M. "Cathie" (Botham) Hagstrom, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 2, 1927, in Madison, the daughter of Richard and Catherine (Hooper) Botham.

She was a proud graduate of Madison West High and UW-Madison, where she was a lifetime Sigma Kappa Sorority member. She met her husband, Bill, in 1955, and they were married on May 19, 1956, and spent 61 years together.

She and her husband owned and operated Hagstrom Insurance Agency, Inc., in Oregon, Wis. Together they spent many years as members of the Madison Area Bridge Club. Cathie accomplished the title Life Master Bridge Player. Cathie was also a longtime member of the Oregon Town & Country Women's club. She was an active member of Holy Mother of Consolation Church for over 50 years. Cathie and Bill loved to travel with their family, spending winter months in Florida and summer months in northern Wisconsin. Her true passion was knitting. She was always making hats, scarves, or dish cloths for anyone who may or may not need one. Her special gift was the knitting of her famous Christmas stockings for all members of her family, extended family, friends' families, etc., hundreds over the years. Her most important job was the raising of her five children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and cherished watching them in all their activities over the years. "Gram" was always their biggest cheerleader.

Cathie is survived by her children, Charlie (Linda), Edward (Terri), James (Julie), Tom, and Mary Sadr; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Grace (Jim) Upthagrove; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George (Shirley), Dr. Richard (Margaret) and David Botham; and sister, Barbara (Doug) Witzeling.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, Oregon, at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. A LIVE STREAM of the Mass may be viewed at https://youtu.be/2AXRGWDXHPg.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for her at Main Street Quarter, and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

