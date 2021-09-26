Patten, Catherine Joan (Brown)

MADISON – Catherine Joan (Brown) Patten, 89, of Madison, Wis., went to her eternal home on Sept. 23, 2021, in her home, after a 20-year battle with cancer. Catherine was born Nov. 3, 1931, to Clarence and Viola (Bird) Brown in Lebanon, Ill.

Kate was raised in Boscobel, Wis., where she graduated from Boscobel High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob Patten, on Aug. 24, 1952, in Boscobel. After their marriage, Kate and Bob moved to Madison, Wis., where they raised their family of five boys and spent 55 years together until his death in 2007.

Kate enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and reading. She was always active in each of her son's activities. She served in various capacities for many years with the East Madison Little League. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother. Kate was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison and enjoyed her friendships in the church. Most of all she enjoyed her time with her family.

Kate was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Patten; a son, Edward Patten; and her brothers, Dwight and Larry Brown.

Kate is survived by four sons, Michael (Mary) Patten of Miamisburg, Ohio, David (Stella) Patten of Marshfield, Wis., Patrick (Julie) Patten of McFarland, Wis., and Thomas (Jenny) Patten of Madison, Wis.; as well as 12 grandchildren, Dorian (Linnzi) Patten, Justin (Rachel) Patten, Sarah (Christian) Sargardia, Jason (Anna Beth) Everard, Alison (Dusty) Hromadka, Andy (Caitlin) Patten, Katie (Jeff) Ackerman, Jack Patten, Derek Patten, Spencer Patten, Faith Patten, and Tim Patten. She is further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, WI 53704, with Pastor Mark Bartels officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service. Interment will follow the memorial service at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Madison, with a luncheon to follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be made in Catherine's name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Thank you to the supportive staff of SSM Health (Dr. Sanyal, Dr. Musa and their staff). Also thank you to Agrace HospiceCare, (especially Peg, Rebecca, Emi and Victoria) for their help through the end of Kate's journey.

