VERONA - Catherine A. "Cathy" Purdy, age 86, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, in Verona, Wis. She was born on July 28, 1935, in Ashton, Wis., to parents Raymond and Rosalie (Hellenbrand) Adler.

Cathy married Lee Purdy on June 7, 1958, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Middleton. She believed strongly in her faith and was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona. She worked for Meyer's Store and for her friends Larry and Alice Turner.

Cathy is survived by her three children, Daniel, Carole (Greg), and Wayne (Tania); two grandchildren, Colton and Sierra; two sisters, Sybilla (Jim) Frey and Nancy (Paul) Parnello; and two brothers, Arther (Hellen) Adler and Kenneth Adler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; and her parents.

A special thank you to Four Winds Manor, Verona and to Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care, and also to St. Andrew Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment is to follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

