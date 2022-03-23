Menu
Catherine R. Weiss
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022

Catherine R. Weiss

Nov. 25, 1922 - Mar. 17, 2022

SAUK CITY - Catherine R. Weiss, age 99, died on March 17, 2022 at the Waunakee Manor. She was born on November 25, 1922 in Waunakee, WI, the daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Becker) Endres. She was united in marriage to Michael "Mike" Weiss on November 27, 1941 and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2012. Catherine worked on the family farm for the last 80 years. She enjoyed gardening and watching the sweet corn grow. Catherine was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

Survivors include her five children: Michael R. Weiss, Kenneth Weiss, Jane (Mike) O'Donnell, Donald (Ellen) Weiss and Allen (Brenda) Weiss; seven grandchildren: Dennis O'Donnell, Mark (Sara) O'Donnell, Steve (Diamilet) O'Donnell, Richard Weiss, Lisa (Andy) Niesen, Ryan (Rachel) Weiss and Melissa Weiss; nine great-grandchildren: Wilson, Colin, Thomas, Jamieson, Harper, Ethan, Levi, Carina and Owen and her sisters: Eleanor (Richard) Fassbender and Shirley (Vic) Hellenbrand.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; four sisters: Helen, Margaret, Loretta (Donald) Brabender and Sally (Lawrence) Acker; four brothers: Albert (Bernadette), Harold, Vincent (Joan) and Tom.

Private funeral services were held.

Memorials may made in Catherine's name to Agrace Foundation.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
