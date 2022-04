Ms. Wilson was my kindergarten teacher back in 91'/92'. I was lucky enough to be able to later work in education, and was able to return to the same classroom she taught me in at Maywood via the Madison school that now occupies it's space. As her student, I remember she made a soup for the whole class to connect it to a 'Stone Soup' story. She put one big stone in the soup she made, and said whoever gets it would be "lucky." She gave the stone to me that day. I won't ever forget her, or my KG experience that year with her. So sorry for her family's loss.

Justin March 23, 2021