Celeste Lee Doaust

Celeste Lee Doaust

Jan. 14, 1966 - March 19, 2022

ORLANDO, FL - Celeste Lee Doaust of Orlando, FL, passed away at the age of 56. Born in Madison, WI, to Mark and Nancy Aeschlimann (McCartney). Celeste was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and cousin. She lived in California and Arkansas before moving to Florida, where she met her husband Ken. She enjoyed the Florida lifestyle as she was not a fan of snow.

Celeste successfully pursued a degree in business, politics and finance. She loved to travel, she spent her 30th birthday enjoying Holland. She also loved her pet dogs, birds, etc.

Celeste is survived by her husband Ken; father, Mark; brother, Christopher; and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy.

Celeste will be missed. We have lost our baby and Heaven has gained an angel.


