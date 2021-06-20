Rury, Chad Austin

SUN PRAIRIE/SISTER BAY - Chad Austin Rury, 35, of Sun Prairie and Sister Bay, Wis., was tragically taken from this world to join God's hands on May 5, 2021, in his Sun Prairie home.

Chad was born on Feb. 6, 1986, at LaCrosse Lutheran Hospital, the firstborn child of John and Bobbi Jo (Austin) Rury. He spent his early childhood years in Onalaska and Wisconsin Rapids before the Sun Prairie area became his longtime home. Chad attended Windsor Elementary School, DeForest Middle School, and DeForest High School, graduating in 2004. He was confirmed at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church. Chad studied architecture at UW-Milwaukee and Madison Area Technical College, earning an Associate in Applied Science degree in architectural technology in 2011.

Chad had an excellent work ethic and took great pride in all of his endeavors. He was an entrepreneur from an early age, owning a lawn care business and selling vehicle parts to save for college. He continued working his way through school with various retail and hospitality positions, including the Hilton ChopHouse of Milwaukee and Madison. Chad enjoyed working alongside fellow outdoor enthusiasts at ERIK'S Bike-Board-Ski, Madison, where he held positions of service technician and sales associate, then served as assistant manager for several years. His career at TREK Bicycle Corporation, Waterloo, spanned over nine years. There he began as warranty technician and earned multiple promotions throughout the years, including inside sales representative, supply chain buyer, supply chain analyst, and forecasting and purchasing manager. He was currently in the process of shifting gears, planning for a future career in real estate while concentrating on parenting his young son.

Chad was a dedicated, caring, and loving father to his son, Foster. He had great plans for their future together, determined to provide him with all the same types of adventures, discoveries, travel opportunities, and family traditions that he experienced while growing up in rural Wisconsin. Chad's love of the great outdoors influenced his escapades with family and friends. Whether he was camping, fishing, or boating, he always had a radiant smile on his face. Biking, hiking, and bow hunting were his favorite activities to escape stress and engage with nature. He was an accomplished mountain bike racer, snow skier, and water skier, and especially loved to spend time on the water. Chad was very modest and preferred not to be the center of attention, the only exception being when he was behind the boat showing off his moves on a slalom or wakeboard. His sense of humor never faltered, enlightening all those who knew and loved him.

When it came to technical skills, Chad had mastered many. It seemed like he was always meticulously building something, from skateboard ramps and outdoor forts as a child, to rebuilding automotive engines and designing roller coasters as a teen, to assembling bicycles and tackling home improvement projects as an adult. Generous and grateful, he willingly shared his expertise to help his neighbors, friends, and those in need. He participated in scouts, sports, youth groups, mission trips, and studied abroad. These experiences, along with his upbringing, helped shape him into a responsible, respectful, and kindhearted person. He was independent, intelligent, innovative, and never afraid to take on any new challenges that life presented.

Loved ones who Chad leaves behind include his son, Foster Rury; parents, John and Bobbi Jo Rury, Mineral Point; grandparents, Robert and Jean Austin, Darlington; sister, Dani Rae (Kyle) Reynolds, Mount Horeb; sister, Luci Rury, Sun Prairie; brother, AJ Rury, at home; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and two little nieces who adored him.

In heaven Chad joins family members he knew and admired, who passed on during his lifetime, including his uncle, Jonathan Austin; grandmother, Doris Rury; great-grandparents, Laverne and Lucy Nodolf; great-grandfather, Maynard Austin; great-aunt, Nancy Nodolf; great-aunt, Mae Austin; and his beloved golden retriever companion, Loki, who was faithfully by his side nearly his entire adult life.

In memory of Chad's love of nature and outdoor recreation, we invite you to plant a tree in a special place such as a national park, state park, or on your own property where you can watch it grow. Perhaps someday it will be strong enough to support a tree stand, fulfilling a young man's dream of peace and tranquility. We encourage you to visit and support the Wisconsin State Park System so the parks will be sustained for generations to come. This will enable families to explore nature together, making lasting memories like Chad cherished such as roasting marshmallows on a campfire, hiking the trails, or skiing at sunset when the water was smooth as glass.

A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date in the treasured places on God's green earth that Chad held most near and dear to his heart.

"But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this? In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind." - Job 12:7-10