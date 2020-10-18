Zander, Charleen Catherine

BLACK EARTH – Charleen Catherine Zander, age 88, of Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Aug. 23, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of Leo and Hilda (Kalscheur) Brunner. Charleen graduated from Edgewood High School in 1950. She married Kenneth F. Zander on May 28, 1952, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Charleen worked with Ken on the family farm while being a devoted and caring mother to their children. After raising eight children, she began a 20-year career with the Waisman Center from 1985-2005. She was an active member St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Charleen lived her entire 88 years in the valley between Cross Plains and Black Earth which brought her much joy – she and her family are grateful to Milestone Senior Living Center, Cross Plains for making her feel at home and for their love and compassionate care.

Charleen enjoyed making Chex Mix and desserts, especially peppernuts and turtles made with the hickory nuts she cracked and sorted herself. She loved crafting these treats into birthday packages for all her friends and family. She also enjoyed playing euchre with local friends. She will be remembered for her contagious giggle and quick witted and vivacious personality.

Charleen is survived by her children, Terry (Cheryl) Zander, Linda Higdon, Joyce Zander, Sharon (Dan) Benzine, Steve (Eric Clay) Zander, Cathy Wentworth, Nancy (Mike) Kalsow and Alan (Jodi) Zander; grandchildren, Jason Zander, Kimberly Zander, Tanya (Mike) Goth, Stefani Higdon, Jessica Vils, Travis Vils, Hayes (Perla) Hoessel, Amanda Benzine, Ashley (Joe) Pritchard, Jamie (Tim) Almquist, Nichole Wentworth, Jeremy (Sarah) Kalsow, Ryan Kalsow, Chelsea Bridge and Casey Bridge; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Nolan, Aspen, Annika, Sienna, Mattea, Brooks and Hudson; and siblings, Kenneth Brunner, Janet (Ron) Monson, Charles (LeeAnn) Brunner, and Jerome (Brenda Sue) Brunner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Kenneth F. Zander; son, Scott Zander; sons-in law, Mike Wentworth and Jon Wiebe; and sister-in-law, Julie Brunner.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVESTREAM may visit www.sfxcrossplains.org. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Social distancing and face masks are required. The family understands if you choose not to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

