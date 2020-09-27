Schoenmann, Charlene L.

SPRING GREEN - Charlene L. Schoenmann, age 87, of Spring Green, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Spring Green with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Social distancing is suggested. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. John's Catholic School Endowment Fund. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.