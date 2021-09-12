Butteris, Charles L. "Charlie"

MCFARLAND - Charles L. "Charlie" Butteris, age 84, of McFarland, died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at UW Hospital, following a fall at his home. Charlie was born in Spring Green on June 22, 1937, to Wilber and Gladys (Longseth) Butteris. He was raised on a dairy farm and always liked farming. He married Carol Hack of Mineral Point on Sept. 20, 1958. They lived in the Dodgeville area, and Charlie worked as a carpenter in Madison for many years. He also raised beef cattle at that time. They moved to Apple Valley, Minn., and Charlie worked in the Minneapolis area. Following retirement, they moved to McFarland in 1999. Charlie enjoyed working, so he then helped family and friends with their remodeling jobs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Carol of McFarland; three children, Cindy Fawcett (Dan Reichling) of Darlington, Kevin Butteris of Lithia Springs, Ga., and Charles "Kim" (Cindy) Butteris of Cottage Grove; two grandsons, Josh and Ryan Butteris; a sister, Anna Lynch of Dodgeville; a brother, William Butteris of Richland Center; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Vicar Nicole D'Onofrio will officiate, with inurnment in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

